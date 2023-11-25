On Your Tail, the investigative video game set on the beaches of Liguria arrives on PC and Switch

The memory of a holiday almost feels like hearing it on the radio the voice of Righeira singing that “summer is ending”against the backdrop of the colorful buildings of the Cinque Terre: On Your Tail is the new game in development at Memorable Games, team italiano formerly known as MixedBag. A narrative and investigative title that has Liguria as its backdrop, he explained to us the CEO and creative director of the studio, Mauro Fanelli: “From the beginning we thought we would talk about the summer holidays of when we were kids in a transversal way. The classics 2-3 weeks on the Riviera, where a large part of the team, who are from Turin, stayed. Therefore, taking an environment familiar to us to reconstruct the summer and its sensations seemed like a natural creative process.”

Fanelli told us that at first the setting was more nuancedin an undefined Mediterranean style, but while developing the concept they realized that using materials linked to the territory was the most logical process: “The village of Borgo Marina, the main set of the game, is a mix of typical Ligurian elements, suggestive postcards that go from Finale Ligure to the Cinque Terre, passing through Genoa. We did numerous inspections and a lot of research, many photos, we used maps. It was a complex reconstruction job to create a village with an Italian flavour, from the town hall to the church square, from the Saracen tower to the historic residence on the hill, from different types of beaches to alleyways Ligurians. A lot of research and many concepts, a lot of drawings”.

In On Your Tail there is a lot of Italianness present, starting from story, conceived and written entirely in our language, Fanelli told us: “We decided to write everything in Italian because in the game we included many idioms and jokes, including dialect ones, that were impossible to render in English. Furthermore, we wanted to outline an environment relevant to reality, even if the characters are anthropomorphic animals and are fictional, we tried to maintain a true context which is reflected in the details, from restaurant menus to street names.”

However, “the game will be translated into English, trying to preserve the nuances, because it is designed for an international market”: from what we understand, Humble Games, il publisher americano who will distribute the title, would have greatly appreciated the effort to preserve the made in Italy style. After all, our country is highly appreciated abroad, but still little represented in video games and even this type of setting can be a great advantage because it is present in a shared imagination.

On Your Tail It’s a mixing game different genres and mechanicsFanelli told us again: “It is a open world narrative with investigative elements and simulation games, a bit like the series Yakuza which meets the adventures of Professor Layton. But on the beach.”

Memorable Games’ work is an ambitious and attractive project recalls some hugely successful Italian dramas, modern and without stereotypes, somehow frozen in a happy time that contains a melancholic undertone. A 3D adventure with fantasy elements, but also a beach life simulator, a detective game with card game sessionswhose characters are anthropomorphic animals like in the comic strip I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone or in Zootropolis.

The game will see the light on PC and Switchconsidered as the reference platform: “The Nintendo console is very suitable for our title, with the style reminiscent of a certain influence of Animal Crossing – Fanelli told us in conclusion – Over the years, as a studio, we have worked a lot on mobile projects, including for Apple Arcade, we have accumulated experience in developing this type of product and con On Your Tail we want to optimize our skills specifications. Personally, I always find an entire, complex world that lives and comes to life on a portable platform to be magical.”