Technology

A green comet newly discovered in March last year is flying past the earth and the sun. It will be the closest to the earth on February 1st, which is an excellent opportunity once in 50,000 years. However, the Hong Kong Space Museum pointed out that Hong Kong is seriously polluted by light. I believe it will be difficult. To observe the “green comet” with the naked eye, it is recommended that the public prepare a small telescope for viewing.

This green long-period comet was named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), ZTF means “Zwicky Transient Facility” (Zwicky Transient Facility) camera; because the comet flew by Jupiter last March , was first photographed by this camera, and then discovered by people, so the comet was named after this device.

This green comet has been lurking in the night sky for several months. It passed the “perihelion” on January 12th and was in close contact with the sun. It will be closest to the earth on February 1st, at a distance of about 42.5 million kilometers. Its brightness may reach magnitude 5 to 6 .

Su Zhurong, first-level assistant curator of the Hong Kong Space Museum, said that the special feature of this comet is that it is relatively bright. If citizens go to some dark suburbs under good weather conditions, they can look north with a small telescope, facing a place with a wide field of vision and enough darkness The place.

