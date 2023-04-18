Once lost contact! NASA’s Mars “Smart” unmanned helicopter completed its 50th flight! -XFastest Hong Kong

NASA’s “Smart” unmanned helicopter has completed its 50th flight on Mars, which is very encouraging for a vehicle that was originally used only for technical testing. The Smart is built using commercially available parts, including a Snapdragon 801 smartphone processor. Although NASA was initially skeptical about the operation of “Smart” on Mars, thinking that it might not be able to operate for a long time in the harsh environment of Mars, it turned out that it still persisted until the Martian spring.

“Smart” launched its 29th flight on May 3, and lost contact with NASA for the first time, but fortunately, it was able to restore communication and confirm the cause of the anomaly, and recently completed the feat of its 50th flight. The design of “Ingenuity” is light and strong. It only carries low-power communication equipment and relies on “Perseverance” to provide it with a connection with the earth. With the “Perseverance” plan to recover the Martian rock samples it collected, NASA has planned to send more unmanned helicopters like “Smart” to explore the Martian atmosphere in the future.

Source: NASA