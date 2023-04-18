Home » Once lost contact! NASA’s Mars “Smart” unmanned helicopter completed its 50th flight! -XFastest Hong Kong
Technology

Once lost contact! NASA’s Mars “Smart” unmanned helicopter completed its 50th flight! -XFastest Hong Kong

by admin
Once lost contact! NASA’s Mars “Smart” unmanned helicopter completed its 50th flight! -XFastest Hong Kong

NASA’s “Smart” unmanned helicopter has completed its 50th flight on Mars, which is very encouraging for a vehicle that was originally used only for technical testing. The Smart is built using commercially available parts, including a Snapdragon 801 smartphone processor. Although NASA was initially skeptical about the operation of “Smart” on Mars, thinking that it might not be able to operate for a long time in the harsh environment of Mars, it turned out that it still persisted until the Martian spring.

“Smart” launched its 29th flight on May 3, and lost contact with NASA for the first time, but fortunately, it was able to restore communication and confirm the cause of the anomaly, and recently completed the feat of its 50th flight. The design of “Ingenuity” is light and strong. It only carries low-power communication equipment and relies on “Perseverance” to provide it with a connection with the earth. With the “Perseverance” plan to recover the Martian rock samples it collected, NASA has planned to send more unmanned helicopters like “Smart” to explore the Martian atmosphere in the future.

Source: NASA

See also  Baldoni: "The Cybersecurity Agency will finance the young people who defend the country"

You may also like

An image created with AI won the Sony...

MSI Launches NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics...

Samsung at Fuorisalone 2023: here are the news...

The crisis also affects video games, -1.2% turnover...

Secure Multicloud Networking di F5

Astralis Updates Its CS:GO Roster – Counter-Strike: Global...

buy an OLED and get a foldable

Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey...

EU wants to reduce energy consumption in standby...

🎮A new Pokémon reminiscent of “Terapagos” from “Pokémon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy