Once the copyright expires, the first Mickey Mouse becomes everyone’s property. Here’s who took advantage of it

After almost a century, Mickey Mouse has escaped the stringent constraints of Disney’s copyright, entering the public domain on January 1, 2024. This means that, from now on, anyone will be able to exploit and rework the image of Mickey Mouse (and Mickey Mouse ) in the first version of 1928, in which we see the famous mouse without gloves, with a circled body and eyes without pupils, whistling on board a small steamboat and fighting to take Minnie on board against her will of Pete, who over time will become Gambadilegno.

The forfeiture of rights is a consequence of US copyright laws, according to which works registered since 1923 can be protected for a maximum of 95 years. In the list of fictional works freed from the copyright that protected them there are also books that have made the history of literature such as Virginia Woolf’s Orlando; and DH Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover or films like Charlie Chaplin’s silent romantic comedy The Circus. There is also the first volume of the adventures of Winnie The Pooh in which Tigger appears.

What is the public domain

The public domain is the final destination of any copyrighted work: it is part of a compromise that recognizes the benefits of letting artists and thinkers control and profit from their work in the short term, but in the long term that anyone can take art in the public domain to rewrite it, subvert it and treat it as if it were our rightful inheritance.

Even commercially. A custom that Disney itself relied on when it created adaptations of fairy tales such as Snow White and Cinderella, which were also in the public domain. Ironically, the Public domain has been frozen for 20 years in the United States thanks to the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act, nicknamed in a sibylline way the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act”, the effect of which is to have delayed the entry of Steamboat Willie in the public domain. Indeed, Disney itself is known to have lobbied hard to shape current American laws by ensuring that art was kept away from the public for decades longer than it had been in the past.

What will happen to Mickey and Minnie now?

The rush to exploit Mickey Mouse’s image for profit has already begun. The trailer for the horror film Mickey’s Mouse Trap appeared a few days ago, shot and directed by Jamie Bailey, which stars a twenty-one year old struggling with the homicidal delusions of a masked killer with the features of the first Mickey Mouse.

