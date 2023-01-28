One-click application of your own setting parameters for batch retouching of iPhone photos

After the iPhone photo is taken, you can choose the filter mode you want to apply or set the specific parameters you want through further editing, such as a little more exposure, a little more contrast, a little less saturation, etc., but every time you take a photo It seems a bit troublesome to manually adjust one by one? If you are a friend who already has a favorite set of parameters, in fact, as long as you edit manually for the first time, you can directly apply it with one click when you have new photos in the future!

step 1. First select a photo from the album to do the first parameter setting action.

Here, some netizens also share a set of parameters that are more versatile: Exposure +5, Enhancement +10, Brightness +10, Shadow +30, Contrast -5, Brightness +10, Black Point +10, Saturation -10, Vibrance -10, Color Temperature -10, Hue +15, Clarity 10. Of course, you can make adjustments according to your favorite style.

Step 2. Select “…” next to edit and select “Copy edited item” below.

Step 3. Then open the photo you want to adjust the parameters, directly from the “…” next to the photo or enter the “…” from the editor to select “Paste Editing Items”.

If you want to adjust more than 2 photos at a time, you can also use “Select” to select the photos you want to adjust, and then select “Paste Editing Items” from the “…” in the lower right corner, and directly paste all the photos with one click. Finished!