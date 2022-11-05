iPhone users who often take pictures may sometimes find that photos that can be opened normally on their mobile phones cannot be opened when they are uploaded to the computer? And those images that cannot be opened are the HEIC format files that Apple launched in 2017. That is to say, Apple defaults HEIC format files to the standard image format on iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra or above. So how do we convert these HEIC images into displayable JPG format? Or what is the HEIC file? Which one is better than JPG? And what methods are suitable for converting HEIC to JPG and iPhone photos to JPG? The following will introduce HEIC file conversion and Tenorshare iCareFone tool one by one.

What kind of file format is HEIC? When we take photos with iPhone, if we use dual lenses or original photos, the images will be saved as HEIC format files. It is short for High Efficiency Image Container and is an updated variant of HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format). Apple uses HEIC for HEIF images. This format basically stores images at a higher quality than JPEG, but also because of advanced compression technology, it takes up less storage space (about half of JPEG).

These HEIC image files all use the .heic or .heics extension, and this format file contains related metadata, which is used to describe the size, resolution, location, etc. of each image.

Comparison of HEIC and JPEG The differences between the two formats have been mentioned above: HEIC takes up less space. Comparing the two compression actions, JPEG can compress larger images into more manageable files, and is a common image format used by many web designers or editors. In doing so, however, the image suffers from distorted compression: every time you edit and re-save the JPEG, you lose some of the background data and further degrade the quality of the image.

HEIC uses a more efficient, modern compression method that divides images into small files without compromising quality. That is to say, HEIC can enhance the quality of photos through transparency and wider dynamic range functions, making the picture quality even better.

However, JPEG also has its advantages, that is, its compatibility is relatively high, after all, it has a longer history than HEIC files. This feature of high compatibility also reflects that JPG pictures can be opened on almost all devices and operating systems, while HEIC can only be opened normally through file conversion. Here are a few ways to convert HEIC to JPG and iPhone photos to JPG.

How to convert HEIC to JPG, iPhone photos to JPG

When the HEIC image cannot be opened, everyone will go to the Internet to search for the “HEIC to JPG, HEIC conversion” method, and most of the solutions that appear are through the cloud conversion method. Now that the Internet is so developed, if you upload photos to other people’s cloud arbitrarily, there is no guarantee that the other party will not use the pictures we uploaded indiscriminately! This kind of cloud file transfer method is really unsafe, and then you can transfer files by installing the relevant package tools of the Microsoft Store on Windows, but most of them are paid, and the free tools may not support batch transfer in large quantities. file function.

How to change settings on iPhone

First go to the iPhone’s “Settings” → “Camera” → “Format”, change the default checked[High Efficiency]to[Most Compatible]so that the format of the pictures taken later is JPEG, but the picture quality may be A little distortion.

In addition, you can also pull to the bottom through “Settings” → “Photos”, change “Retain Original File” in “Transfer to MAC or PC” and check “Automatic”, this is also possible.

Another good method: HEIC to JPG, HEIC conversion is done directly using the software Tenorshare iCareFone, which supports the function of converting 1000 photos at the same time (Windows version only), and can be achieved with just one button!

One-click batch transfer is more efficient! Tenorshare iCareFone

First go to Tenorshare official website to download Tenorshare iCareFone, click WIN version to download.

The official Tenorshare website will launch time-limited preferential prices for different plans from time to time. The preferential price of the[one-month license version]of the Windows personal version is NT$890; the one-year license version is NT$1490, and the permanent license version is NT$1690. Combine with “30% off coupon code: A3KER6” to save even more!

After installation, on the main screen of Tenorshare iCareFone, click “More Tools” in the lower left corner.

Then click the “Convert HEIC format” option.

Start to select the picture in HEIC format to perform “HEIC to JPG, iPhone photo to JPG” action.

After selecting the image, click the “Convert to jpg” button.

Converted to JPEG format in almost less than 1-2 seconds!

This is also one of the converted pictures. The “HEIC to JPG, iPhone photo to JPG” processing performed by Tenorshare iCareFone is not only lossless, but also batch operation. The free version can convert 10 files at a time.

Tenorshare iCareFone itself functions just like Apple iTunes and supports iPhone data backup and management.

Powerful data management functions, such as here we can select the photos to be backed up, and then copy them to the computer.

To sum up, there are many methods of “HEIC to JPG, iPhone photo to JPG” on the market, but none of them can compare with the function of Tenorshare iCareFone “Convert HEIC format”! The features such as “one-click file transfer” and “simultaneous batch transfer of 1,000 copies (Windows version only)” are enough to defeat many file transfer tools! And you can also organize iPhone data through Tenorshare iCareFone’s own management tools while transferring files. When time is money, there is no need to spend time looking for other “HEIC to JPG, HEIC conversion” tools or cloud methods! With this set of Tenorshare iCareFone, you can meet most of your file management and backup needs at one time.

