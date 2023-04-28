One guitar completes multiplayer LAVA MUSIC smart guitar- PCM

share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram

In recent years, many brands will launch a new generation of smart musical instruments, so that even beginners can play and create music through simple operations. The newly created musical instrument brand LAVA MUSIC also brings brand-new smart guitars LAVA ME 3 and BLUE LAVA TOUCH to users, which combine traditional musical instruments with modern technology, allowing multiple players to play with just one guitar.

WASH ME 3

LAVA MUSIC’s smart guitar will use its own HILAVA smart system, and it will be equipped with a 3.5-inch touch screen next to the guitar, which can replace the mechanical knob at the end of the traditional guitar handle, not only to create a more accurate tuning effect. It can also have multiple built-in applications like a smart phone, including functions such as tuning, beat, recording, effects, training tools, loops, etc. A single guitar can meet the needs of practice, creation, and performance, providing users with different qualifications Create an unparalleled music experience.

BLUE LAVA TOUCH

HILAVA intelligent system, its loop program has built-in many popular drum sounds of different styles, ranging from folk, pop, classical to jazz, etc., and can record up to three audio tracks. For example, the user can first select a drum sound and record an accompaniment, and the program will automatically play the recorded audio track. The user can superimpose two more audio tracks on this audio track for loop playback, so as to achieve multi-person The effect of playing. The HILAVA system has as many as 38 effects, including delay, reverb, wah, tremolo, and broken sound. Users can choose sound effects according to the style of the music, and they can be further adjusted to cooperate with FreeBoost of LAVA MUSIC. 2.0 upgrade technology to make music more varied.

LAVA’s smart guitars are manufactured in accordance with traditional guitar manufacturing methods, and with 4-MASS technology, the panel, body, neck and interior air resonance is better, and each note is more balanced and full. With the help of the HILAVA intelligent system, users can complete music creation, editing and sharing as long as they have a guitar, no laptop or other equipment, and no wiring.