One instead of the other

Hot instead of ice

More power, lower weight, even higher price – Ducati is not afraid of superlatives with the latest Multistrada variant. It’s called RS and offers only the finest. First and foremost is the 1108 cubic engine from the Panigale V4 superbike, which has been brought to 180 hp, as well as numerous carbon parts, a semi-active Öhlins chassis, 17-inch forged wheels from Marchesini, Brembo’s Stylema four-piston radial brake calipers and also front and rear radar for adaptive cruise control and Lane change warning. There is also the special “Iceberg White” paint finish and numbering of the vehicles. The price of 36,490 euros certainly ensures that the highly sporty Multistrada version, which is three kilos lighter and with newly coordinated driving modes, is limited. (fbn.)

