One Love, the trailer for the film about the legend re…

Robert Nesta Marley. For Jamaican friends Tuff Gong. For the world, more simply, Bob Marley. Of course, there’s no need for an introduction when it comes to the legend of reggae music. But maybe we could say about the whole music. His incredible career will be chronicled in the biopic Bob Marley: One Loveof which the official trailer was released today (you can find it just below).

One Love – title borrowed from the homonymous song written and sung together with Peter Tosh – is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Greenformer director of A Winning Family – King Richard (film about the life of Richard Williams played by Will Smith), Joe Bell (2020, another true story) e Monsters and Men (2018).

Bob Marley: One Love – The trailer of the film

Try Amazon Prime and all its benefits for 30 days for free

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who has inspired generations through his message of love and unity. For the first time on the big screen, discover Bob’s powerful story, his overcoming of adversity and the journey behind his groundbreaking music ”The film was produced by Paramount in collaboration with the Marley family.

The legendary singer will be played by Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barbie; That Night in Miami…; Noelle) While Lashana Lynch (The Woman King, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; No Time To Die) will play the role of his wife Rita).

Bob Marley: One Love will hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Below is the official poster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

