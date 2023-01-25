The Steam platform celebrates days from time to time, promoting publishers and even specific genres of video games, offering deals and free trials on titles in its catalog. It even organizes tryouts for upcoming games, such as the Spanish title One Military Camp from studio and publisher Abylight.

We have presented you this management simulator in which we have to build, optimize and manage the army camp and all the members who train and live in it. Taking advantage of the Steam Base Builders Festival taking place these days, Abylight has organized a free demo from January 23rd to 30th so that everyone can get an up-close look at the game, which is scheduled for release in Q1 2023.

The demo allows those who have already tried one of the beta versions of the game to see how development is progressing, and includes the following gameplay footage: