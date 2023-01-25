Home Technology One Military Camp presents its first demo, open to all until January 30th
Technology

One Military Camp presents its first demo, open to all until January 30th

by admin
One Military Camp presents its first demo, open to all until January 30th

The Steam platform celebrates days from time to time, promoting publishers and even specific genres of video games, offering deals and free trials on titles in its catalog. It even organizes tryouts for upcoming games, such as the Spanish title One Military Camp from studio and publisher Abylight.

We have presented you this management simulator in which we have to build, optimize and manage the army camp and all the members who train and live in it. Taking advantage of the Steam Base Builders Festival taking place these days, Abylight has organized a free demo from January 23rd to 30th so that everyone can get an up-close look at the game, which is scheduled for release in Q1 2023.

The demo allows those who have already tried one of the beta versions of the game to see how development is progressing, and includes the following gameplay footage:

  • Start the campaign with a comprehensive full tutorial and the first 4 missions

  • All game mechanics implemented:

  • building.

  • Recruitment.

  • train.

  • HR management.

  • Resource logistics management and base maintenance.

  • The new interface has been revised based on all the feedback received in the beta.

  • 5 different types of treatable diseases and injuries.

  • Building research and upgrades.

  • Defend against enemy spies and drone attacks.

  • economic management. lend money.

See also  Goodbye Lighting: Apple confirms that the iPhone will have a Usb-C port

You may also like

Teams down, if you have problems with Microsoft...

Sandman Season 2 Begins Filming This Summer –...

Teams down, if you have problems with Microsoft...

Microsoft, problems accessing Outlook and Teams

PSA: Xbox Developer Direct scheduled for tonight at...

In Europe they decrease, in Italy they increase....

The science fiction “Three-Body Problem” sparked the cosmic...

Apple releases iOS 16.3 update, supporting physical security...

The dwarf has guts!The treacherous officials forced Yanzi...

Samsung Display launches OLED display panel with touch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy