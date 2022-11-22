Home Technology One million euros to a Russian startup. Controversy over Slush, one of the main European tech conferences
Technology

One million euros to a Russian startup. Controversy over Slush, one of the main European tech conferences

by admin
One million euros to a Russian startup. Controversy over Slush, one of the main European tech conferences

A major European conference awarded a startup founded by Russians. The company is called Immigram. It was founded in 2020 by Mikhail Sharonov and Anastasia Mirolyubova. It is a platform that helps talents from different countries to move to UK, where it is based: company founders, engineers, software experts from Belarus, from USA, from Ukraine, from India. And of course from Russia.

The conference, on the other hand, is called Slush. It is an event for startups that has been held in Helsinki (Finland) since 2016 and is considered by many to be a leading event for the European startup scene. Its jury of experts last week awarded Immigram as one of the best emerging European startups. One million euros the prize.

But an avalanche of criticisms of the decision immediately arose. The reason? He rewards a company suspected of having a direct link with the Moscow establishment with money and European contributions. Suspects. Maybe little else. But the controversies from last week to today have not subsided. Enough to induce Slush and the organization to back off: “Sorry, it was an oversight”, was the comment of the organization, which then collected the prize.

In reality, the startup would have put its own effort into it. According to Sifted, the Financial Times portal dedicated to the world of European startups, Russian ads appeared shortly after Slush’s victory on Immigram, inviting candidates to find work in Moscow. The company said early on that it does not have an office in Russia or employees in Moscow. Furthermore, he says he has not received any money from Russian investors (Western yes: a million from venture capital such as Accel and General Catalyst).

Mirolyubova also immediately declared that she was against any Russian war in Ukraine: “We support Kiev, we will continue to build our company anyway to support the talents who want to go to the United Kingdom,” said the entrepreneur. Late clarification. Maybe useless anyway. The award has been withdrawn. But the controversies surrounding Slush and its organization have not abated.

See also  "Diablo 4" late game closed test is about to start, veteran players have the opportunity to experience it | 4Gamers

You may also like

National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts:[Scenery of Dataflow]2023...

The Court of Milan (hopefully) puts an end...

A must-have for traveling by car!These two navigation...

2B operators are here! “Rainbow Six: Siege” Reveals...

After AMD compared the performance of RX 7900...

One million euros to a Russian startup. Controversy...

Yamaha YH-5000SE flat-panel unit flagship headset: Equipped with...

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite renders, are these...

How Facebook has changed since December 1st: religious...

LINE GAME 10th Anniversary Super Thanksgiving! Download free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy