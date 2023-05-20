Home » One more reason to buy Google Pixel 7a!The cruel and durable test has won the flagship machine – Free Electronic News 3C Technology
by admin
Well-known YouTube channel “JerryRigEverything” measured the durability of Google Pixel 7a. (Picture/Flip YT)

Google launched a new generation of mid-range mobile phone Pixel 7a this month. Although there are many upgrades, many netizens think that it is more cost-effective to buy the flagship Pixel 7 directly. flagship phone.

The well-known YouTube channel “JerryRigEverything” often conducts brutal durability tests on new phones, including cutting the fuselage with a knife, roasting the screen with fire, and pulling the curved phone hard, etc. Pixel 7a is no exception in the test list.

Pixel 7a adopts a brand-new metal middle frame design. Google claims that it is the most durable a-series in history. In the newly released actual test video of “JerryRigEverything”, it shows amazing durability. Unmoved, the durability is even better than the Pixel 7 Pro,

Google Pixel 7a (top) outlasts Pixel 7 Pro (bottom). (Picture/Flip YT)

“JerryRigEverything” is said to be impressive, subverting the stereotype that plastic materials are not durable. If you are hesitant to buy Pixel 7a, this review may be a good reference.

