Advertising is essentially what makes the creation of much content published on the web, including YouTube videos, sustainable. It is therefore not a matter of every day to see the removal of a type of bannerbut that’s exactly what’s happening with Google’s platform.

In this regard, you should know that starting from 6 April 2023 no more overlay ads that appeared alongside YouTube videos. To be clear, by connecting to the official YouTube website from a computer now and starting the playback of any video, those advertising banners that have appeared for a long time in the lower part of the content are no longer found.

Of course, usually the latter could be “removed” simply by pressing on the appropriate “X” icon, but the placement of the latter was not exactly well seen by everyone, also considering that it was essentially inserted “within the banner” and not outside. This type of ad could also potentially “cover” some important content related to the video being played, so in the end the decision was made to remove the whole thing.

The removal of overlay ads from YouTube had actually already been communicated for some time, with the platform explaining that “effective April 6, 2023, the “Overlay Ads” ad format will no longer appear on YouTube to help improve the viewer experience, and shift engagement to higher-performing formats on desktop and mobile devices. Overlay ads are a legacy ad format that only serve on desktop computers and disturb the viewers. We expect to see limited impact for most Creators as engagement shifts to other advertising formats“.

