OnePlus announces that the launch of One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite will take place on April 4th with a dedicated event. Together with the new smartphone, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will also debut, a nice event called ‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G combines the experience fast and smooth typical of OnePlus with an innovative design, like new Pastel Li coloringme and the two circles camera, simple but elegant at the same time. In addition, there will also be several advantages for those who decide to book the device

Recall that from the leaks we expect a device with an IPS screen from 6,7″ Full HD+ a 120 Hzchipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695battery from 5.000 mAh with refill a 67W and triple camera from 108+2+2 MP with selfie camera from 16 MP.

The online launch event ‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’ will take place on April 4 at 14:30 (local time). In the meantime, for more information, you can visit the landing page dedicated to this address.

