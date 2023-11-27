One Plus presents its new foldable smartphone, ideal for giving as a Christmas gift

One Plus Launches New Promotion with Introduction of One Plus Open Smartphone

One Plus has recently announced the launch of a new promotion in conjunction with the release of their first foldable smartphone, the One Plus Open. The timing of this promotion aligns perfectly with the upcoming season of gift-giving and celebrations. Here’s how to take full advantage of the exciting news from One Plus.

A standout feature of the One Plus promotion is the opportunity for buyers of the Open model to share a referral code with friends and family, resulting in an additional $100.00 USD discount at checkout. This presents an excellent opportunity for both the buyer and their referrals to save.

To take part in the promotion, buyers of the One Plus Open should first check their email to locate their personal referral code. It’s important to note that eligibility for the referral program is exclusive to One Plus Open buyers. Once you have your code, you can then share it with friends, family, or anyone else you choose.

This promotion is a win-win for all involved. Whenever someone makes a purchase of the One Plus Open using your referral code, they save $100.00 USD, while you receive a $100.00 USD coupon for any One Plus product.

To be eligible to refer a new customer, you must have completed a purchase of the One Plus Open through the OnePlus.com website or the One Plus Store app. You can share your referral code with up to five friends, and each time it is used to make a purchase, you will receive a $100.00 USD discount coupon for any One Plus product.

This promotion not only offers a great opportunity to save on future purchases, but also provides a way to share the benefits with family and friends. Don’t miss out on this exciting offer from One Plus.

