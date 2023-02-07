Home Technology One set of ink can print up to 8,000 pages HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Printer
HP has announced the new Smart Tank 580 all-in-one printer. The new printer supports remote operation, bringing more efficient and low-cost smart printing solutions to mobile office users and high-volume families.

A set of HP Smart Tank 580 ink can print up to 8,000 pages of color or 6,000 pages of black and white documents, the cost of color and black and white printing is as low as HK$0.036 and $0.01 respectively, and the printing speed is 16 pages per minute (color) and 22 pages (black and white), The resolution can reach 4800 x 1200dpi. Smart Tank 580 also supports borderless color printing. Users can use it with photo paper to print high-quality and detailed photos at ultra-low cost at any time. With the HP Smart App, users can connect their smartphones to the printer anytime, anywhere for remote scanning, faxing, and printing, allowing them to handle business and daily printing tasks more flexibly and improve work efficiency.

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Printer
Price: $1,588
Inquiry: HP Sales Hotline

