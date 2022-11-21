Various brands have recently begun to launch Android 13 system upgrades one after another. Samsung has also launched the update push of One UI 5 overseas. In a recent press release in South Korea, Samsung not only mentioned that One UI 5 launched an updated Time has broken its own records and will continue to speed up system upgrade rollout times.

Samsung issued a press release on its official website in South Korea, mentioning that the time for One UI 5 to complete the development integration and update launch was significantly shorter than that of the previous generation. In fact, Samsung started Android 13 about two months and ten days after the launch of Android 13. Samsung has released the first update of One UI 5. At the same time, Samsung will also strengthen its cooperation with Google, and will continue to accelerate the launch time and completeness of the new One UI update.

Taiwan expected to start upgrading this month

Although Samsung has launched One UI 5 for many mobile phones overseas, the system update needs to be adjusted according to the conditions of each region, such as telecom operators and software environments, and the time will be different. Samsung Taiwan has also announced One UI a few days ago. 5 launch schedule, the first wave of updates is expected to be pushed to the S22 series in November, and a number of flagship phones and A-series models will also be updated in December.

One UI 5 launch schedule for Samsung Galaxy phones in Taiwan

November 2022: Galaxy S22 full range

Galaxy S22 full range December 2022: Galaxy S21 series, S20 full series, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Z Flip4, Z Flip3, Z Flip (4G), A71, A71 5G, A53 5G, A51, A51 5G, A33 5G, A32 5G, A32 5G, M32, Note 10 Lite, XCover6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S8 full series, Galaxy Tab S7 full series, Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi and LTE version).

January 2023: S21 FE 5G, Note 20 full series, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip 5G, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A22 5G, A13 5G, M53 5G, M33 5G, M12, Tab A8 (LTE), Table A7 Lite (Wi-Fi with LTE)

S21 FE 5G, Note 20 full series, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip 5G, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A22 5G, A13 5G, M53 5G, M33 5G, M12, Tab A8 (LTE), Table A7 Lite (Wi-Fi with LTE) February 2023:﻿Galaxy M13、﻿Galaxy Tab A8（Wi-Fi）

Citation source: Samsung Newsroom (Korean), GSMArena