OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition

The special edition of Genshin Impact that the OnePlus 10T officially promised when it was released in mainland China (in the name of OnePlus Ace Pro) finally made its official debut before the “Double Eleven”. The new product has not changed the original design language. The main change is that the pattern of the game character walnut and the fire pattern in line with its attributes are printed on the black back cover, and the “Plum Blossom Eye” is added in the middle of the flash. In addition, the package also includes a walnut-Liyuegang acrylic ornament, a walnut partner ornament, a SIM card needle, a butterfly seat charger, a hydrogel cooling cover, stickers and posters.

The specifications of the phone itself have not changed from the standard version. It is still powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz flat AMOLED screen, and a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W wired fast charging. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the device, and a combination of a 50MP main camera (IMX766), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro camera on the back. As for the software part, of course, there are also various elements of “Yuan Shen”. What is more interesting is that the voice assistant has also been replaced by the original sound of Walnut.

The “Genshin Impact” limited edition OnePlus 10T is only available in 16+512 models, priced at RMB 4,299, and is available for pre-sale in mainland China from today.