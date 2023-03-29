OnePlus

Nearly three months after its announcement, the OnePlus 11 is hoping to recapture the attention of consumers with a new special edition. The factory today launched a Jupiter Rock limited edition in mainland China that claims to have a “unique” back cover texture (look at the “Rococo White” color of the Huawei P60), and its back cover is made of 3D microcrystalline rock. The visual appearance is a bit like wood, the touch is skin-friendly and does not leave fingerprints. In order to match the overall color tone and the concept of Jupiter, the middle frame of the device and the extension next to the camera area are also painted in gold, and the SIM card pin in the package is also made into a gold circle.

As for the specifications, the Jupiter Rock version is no different from the regular OnePlus 11. It still uses the core hardware of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz E4 AMOLED screen, 5,000mAh battery, and the rear triple camera based on the 50MP optical anti-shake main camera, 48MP ultra-wide-angle and 32MP 2X portrait camera combination. This version will provide 16+512 configuration, the price is 4,899 RMB (the same as the regular version of the same file), and it will be pre-sold in mainland China from now on. It is not clear whether there are plans to launch it in other regions.