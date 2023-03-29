Home Technology OnePlus 11 Newly Pushes Back Cover Texture “Unique” Jupiter Rock Limited Edition- Engadget 中文版
Technology

OnePlus 11 Newly Pushes Back Cover Texture “Unique” Jupiter Rock Limited Edition- Engadget 中文版

by admin
OnePlus 11 Newly Pushes Back Cover Texture “Unique” Jupiter Rock Limited Edition- Engadget 中文版

OnePlus

Nearly three months after its announcement, the OnePlus 11 is hoping to recapture the attention of consumers with a new special edition. The factory today launched a Jupiter Rock limited edition in mainland China that claims to have a “unique” back cover texture (look at the “Rococo White” color of the Huawei P60), and its back cover is made of 3D microcrystalline rock. The visual appearance is a bit like wood, the touch is skin-friendly and does not leave fingerprints. In order to match the overall color tone and the concept of Jupiter, the middle frame of the device and the extension next to the camera area are also painted in gold, and the SIM card pin in the package is also made into a gold circle.

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Edition

OnePlus

As for the specifications, the Jupiter Rock version is no different from the regular OnePlus 11. It still uses the core hardware of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz E4 AMOLED screen, 5,000mAh battery, and the rear triple camera based on the 50MP optical anti-shake main camera, 48MP ultra-wide-angle and 32MP 2X portrait camera combination. This version will provide 16+512 configuration, the price is 4,899 RMB (the same as the regular version of the same file), and it will be pre-sold in mainland China from now on. It is not clear whether there are plans to launch it in other regions.

See also  What's True About ChatGpt 'Pro' at $42/month

You may also like

The ACEMAGICIAN T8PRO micro PC in the test,...

Harmonix plans at least ten more seasons of...

Who created the photo of the Pope with...

Powkiddy Y6 buy cheap from 43€ (03/2023)

Football and film streaming: 5 thousand euro fine...

Improve the picture on the TV with just...

My field of vision is different from yours...

Wangiri, the scam of the unanswered call

Current topics in the Heise Developer Blog The...

Australian retailer lists PlayStation 5 Slim on its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy