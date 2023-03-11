At the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​there were also other manufacturers to admire that we have just excluded from smartphone sales. OnePlus is another OPPO subsidiary and so the sloth went on a short detour to the forbidden fruits. Sure, the OnePlus 11 has already been released in other countries, but the OP11 Concept Phone, as well as the first OnePlus tablet and this keyboard cooperation were all to be admired.

