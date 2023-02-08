Let’s start with the obvious, if you have last year’s top-of-the-line model, the OnePlus 10 Pro, there probably isn’t much reason to upgrade, but if you have an older Android phone or just want to switch, the OnePlus 11 looks like a great option .

Prices aren’t too bad, £729.00 for 8GB RAM, the same as last year’s top model, and £799.00 for the new 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. Our test model came with a charger, but no cover, and I don’t think you should expect a retail version either – I think you can ask for one, and even though it’s just a thin silicone case, you can use the phone without worry. By the way, RAM is now controlled by AI, for example, there is always at least half a gigabyte dedicated to camera applications.

This year there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen. 2 processor, the memory runs on UFS 4.0, and it charges with a 100W charger – so even a 5000mAh battery can charge fast. It’s certified to TüV standards, so it’s not all down to charging with real-time monitoring, but we still have to say it’s best to stay awake while charging. It’s still an Adreno 740 GPU and a Kryo CPU, and both offer considerable performance improvements, especially battery life. The press material says the RAM, CPU, and storage are so fast that you can have up to 44 apps open at the same time – which sounds weird if someone has one, they need to go to school, or aren’t allowed to use the phone at all. By the way, it should be noted that the 128GB version has UFS 3.1 instead of UFS 4.0 on the 256GB version.

OnePlus has switched to a “battery health engine” to prevent the battery from draining too quickly on such a heavy charge. I don’t quite understand how, but OnePlus claims that at the hardware level, they are able to take better care of the phone’s battery.

Here is an ad:

The screen is a 525ppi 10-bit 3216x1440p 120Hz AMOLED, 6.7-inch, LTPO 3.0, which controls pretty much everything, especially the refresh rate, and ensures the screen uses as little power as possible by being adaptive. HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and stereo speakers are okay for a phone, but distort more than they should when cranked all the way up. They’re on par with most everything else under £1000 but calling them ‘breakthrough audio quality’ is just going too far, to me they’re not much better than the 10 Pro model which isn’t bad but it’s not great Well, and for good reason, they won’t be as good when you have such a small space to play with.

The camera comes in a triple configuration, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with a 32-megapixel IMX709 RGBW telephoto lens dedicated to Hasselblad’s portrait mode, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide. Once again there is Hasselblad Master camera setup and calibration, which is an easy way to get started if you want to act like a pro photographer. I’m still a big fan of the “Emerald” setting, but then I also mostly shoot nature and wildlife. Or a cat. I take a lot of pictures of cats. Night mode is solid, image noise is a tad less than last year’s standard model, and I actually have to commend OnePlus for getting someone to do a neutral color calibration, as a lot of phones take photos that are oversaturated, overblown, and exaggerated. In addition, at the hardware level, there is also a built-in light sensor that can compensate for chromatic aberration caused by ambient light. The IMX890 also supports AI-powered video, specifically how the light is distributed and recorded differently, so the OnePlus 11 naturally offers this feature as well. I don’t usually think of this as a huge improvement, but most of the AI ​​parts I can see give better results, whether it’s focus, light, or contrast control, but I probably doubt the average user will appreciate it How advanced it actually is. The selfie camera is 16MP with a Sony IMX471 sensor. 8K/24fps or 4K/60fps is the maximum video resolution. There’s slow motion, but it’s limited to 720fps at 480p.

When it comes to gaming, the OnePlus remains one of the only products with a feature that uses machine learning to keep the frame rate steady, and then it’s even able to flip up and down depending on how intense the game is. I didn’t notice much of a difference, but the battery can feel it because it just lasts longer.

It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and Victus on the front. good. Support for Bluetooth 5.3, Aptx HD as well as LDAC and AAC, and – WIFI 7 – yes, it’s disabled, but according to the guidelines distributed to the press, it’s due to different regulations, but the phone is only prepared for WIFI 7. Until then, you’ll have to settle for WIFI 6E.

Here is an ad:

I don’t understand why they canceled wireless charging – is it coming to the OnePlus 11T later this year? This is standard on all phones these days at £500 or so I actually wanted a logical explanation there is a ton of QI based stuff for sale even mouse pads and PC cases yes we are some people who are too lazy Throw in the cable, and even 100-watt charging takes the phone from 5% to full in just 20 minutes—it’s pretty quick.

There are nice little upgrades here and there, nothing that makes upgrading from the OnePlus 10 Pro attractive, but if you have an older model they’ll feel like it’s a big upgrade, esp I’m easy Long-lasting battery that lasts two days, and while the camera isn’t a huge leap, “just” building on the 10 Pro, it’s still pretty good, but with much less image noise than a few generations ago – so we just have to have optical zoom and a camera with wireless charging.