After launching the OnePlus Ace equipped with Dimensity 8100-Max processor last year, and this year launching the OnePlus Ace 2 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and OPPO charging chip, OnePlus earlier announced the launch of the minor facelifted OnePlus Ace 2V.

In terms of hardware specifications, OnePlus Ace 2V uses MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, equipped with a 6.74-inch OLED screen, supports Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate, and also supports fingerprint recognition under the screen, and 5000mAh battery capacity, corresponding to 80W wired fast charge.

The camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel video lens, and the main camera uses a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The other parts include a plastic frame, which is available in black with frosted design and cyan style with glazed material design. In addition, the fuselage is also equipped with an independent mute switch, dual loudspeakers and an X-axis linear motor.

The suggested price of OnePlus Ace 2V starts from RMB 2,299, and pre-orders have been opened in the Chinese market.