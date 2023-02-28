Home Technology OnePlus Ace 2V to be released next week, fuselage design first exposed-ePrice.HK
OnePlus will hold a press conference in China on March 7th to announce the new high-end OnePlus Ace 2V. Yesterday, the body design and promotional video of the new phone showed up. You can see that the phone has two body colors, black and green. Choose, the front uses a flat screen with holes, and there are three openings on the top of the machine, which are estimated to be used for microphone peaks, speakers and infrared rays.

Two-color body selection

OnePlus Ace 2V has a volume button on the left side of the fuselage, a power button and a prompt switch on the right side, and a SIM card slot, USB-C interface, microphone peak and speaker opening on the bottom of the fuselage. What is more surprising may be the design of the back of the OnePlus Ace 2V. The triple-lens camera adopts a double-ring layout. At first glance, it seems to have the shadow of ASUS Zenfone 9, but OnePlus provides two LED flashes.

Adopt MTK processor

Although OnePlus has not disclosed the specifications of Ace 2V, it was reported earlier that the new phone will be equipped with a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and support 120Hz update. The factory uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with 16GB LPDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a built-in 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The front 13MP selfie lens, the back camera is a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and 2MP macro, and the pre-loaded system will be ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

Source: gizmochina

