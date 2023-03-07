OnePlus Ace 2V

It has only been one month since the release of OnePlus Ace 2 (corresponding to the international version of OnePlus 11R), and the factory has brought a new facelift OnePlus Ace 2V. Although the name is just one more letter, the design of the 2V is completely different. Whether it is a double-circle rear camera or a flattened side, it looks much more mainstream than the OnePlus Ace 2. Although it is positioned as a mid-range product, this product has a “flagship texture”. The black and cyan versions use frosted and glazed glass back covers respectively. When the middle frame is made of plastic, the plastic bracket next to the screen is also removed under the premise of “guaranteeing a reliable structure”, thus realizing the left and right 1.46mm, Border width of 2.31mm on the bottom edge.

The OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and has a 6.74-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports off-screen fingerprints. It has a built-in 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with 80W wired fast charging. The selfie camera is 16MP, and the rear triple camera consists of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. This device also has dual speakers and an X-axis linear motor built in. The weight of the body is 191.5g, the thickness is 8.15mm, and there is still a special mute lever on the upper right side.

OnePlus Ace 2V is divided into three configurations: 12+256, 16+256, and 16+512. The corresponding prices are RMB 2,299, 2,499 and 2,799 respectively. It is the first to be pre-sold in mainland China from now on.