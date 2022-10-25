[MOBILE]Earlier, OnePlus officially launched the affordable Snapdragon 8+ flagship mobile phone Ace Pro in China, and a limited edition mobile phone launched in cooperation with the global popular game IP “Genshin Impact”. At the price of RMB 4,299 (approximately HK$4,670), it brings a deeply customized body, rich and exquisite accessories for Genshin Impact, and fine-tuning processing specially enhanced for the game.

It is currently open for pre-sale in China, and the OnePlus Ace Pro “Genshin Impact” limited edition, which will officially go on sale next Monday (October 31), offers 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS storage top configuration at a price of RMB 4,299 (approximately HK$4,670).

The mobile phone itself uses a very sincere in-depth custom design, including the body texture of the “Butterfly Fire Catching a Prairie” that refers to the popular character “Walnut” in “Genshin Impact”, the character’s portrait head embossed on the back, and even the flashing lights are used. The stylish “Plum Blossom Eye” sculpture has a unique collection value. At the same time, the mobile phone has added the OnePlus x “Genshin Impact” code-named “Alchemy” device to enhance the experience adjustment, bringing 59.3fps game performance for 1 hour without frame drop.

The OnePlus Ace Pro “Genshin Impact” limited edition comes with a wealth of limited peripherals, including an exclusive exterior ice-skin cooling case and flash charge, a “Huma Staff” exterior card pin, “Walnut”-themed desktop ornaments, standing emoji stickers, and posters , and the virtual treasure of the domestic server version of “Yuan Shen”. The OnePlus Ace Pro “Genshin Impact” limited edition pre-loaded with “Genshin Impact” and “Walnut” themes, animation effects, keyboard and application patterns, uses Snapdragon 8+ chip set with 120Hz refresh rate direct screen, supports 150W super flash charge, 4,800mAh battery And IMX766 primary mirror. See also Apple's Apple Music includes more than 100 million songs

Source: OnePlus (China), Fast Technology (real machine photos)

