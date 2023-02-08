At the press conference last night, OnePlus not only brought the flagship OnePlus 11, the true wireless headset OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and its first flat-panel OnePlus Pad, OnePlus also previewed the brand’s first folding screen mobile phone, which is also expected to Launched in the third quarter of this year.

▲ The picture shows OnePlus 11.

OnePlus announced at the press conference that it is expected to launch the first folding screen mobile phone in the third quarter of this year. OnePlus did not disclose more details about the product. There is no news about OnePlus folding mobile phone on the Internet, but OnePlus has been found in China before. The OnePlus V Fold and V Flip trademarks are registered, which is likely to be the model of the OnePlus folding phone, and it seems that OnePlus will also launch a large and small folding screen phone.

At present, Samsung dominates the international folding screen mobile phone market with a market share of more than 80%. In addition to Huawei and the upcoming OPPO N2 Flip, OnePlus, which is home in Europe and the United States, will launch a folding screen mobile phone. Samsung has an impact.

▲ OnePlus has registered two trademarks in China, most likely in preparation for folding screen phones.

In addition, OnePlus also said that it will exhibit a concept phone at this year’s MWC 2023. In 2022, OnePlus used electrochromic technology (Electrochromic) to show a OnePlus Concept One that can hide the back camera, and the back cover of the phone. The color-changing OnePlus 8T Concept, but in the end OnePlus did not launch related application products. Instead, the Reno 5 Pro+ artist limited edition of the parent company OPPO became the first mass-produced mobile phone with electrochromic technology.

▲ OnePlus once exhibited electrochromic technology concept mobile phones, but did not launch related application products in the end.

Cited by: Android Authority, 9to5Google