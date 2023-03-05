Home Technology OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Spatial Audio and 39 hour battery
Technology

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Spatial Audio and 39 hour battery

by admin
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Spatial Audio and 39 hour battery

In addition to a tablet and a new flagship smartphone, OnePlus also presented new in-ear headphones at its launch event. The Buds Pro 2 are said to come with Google Spatial Audio, tuning by Hans Zimmer, and a long battery life of 39 hours. Hans Zimmer, Google and Co. A few days ago, OnePlus not only released the brand new Cloud 11 smartphone […]

The post OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Spatial Audio and 39-hour battery first appeared on Technology News.

See also  Autonomous driving: the accessory that fools the computer and takes your hands off the wheel

You may also like

This projector is currently on sale at Aldi:...

The TAIFU USB C 100W car charger in...

SpaceX successfully sent four NASA astronauts to the...

Pokémon GO Plus+ will be launched globally in...

Online dating: what young people pay attention to

NASA: DART probe knocks out over 1,000 tons...

Idioms in Software Development: The Iterator Protocol

Yamaha YH-5000SE full-time flagship headphones will go on...

March 5, 2023

Here’s How Skyrim Made Its Headless Horseman Work...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy