Inside a small passport case sits the new Buds Pro 2. Clear and powerful magnets snap the device into place, and the case matches the shiny new OnePlus 11 we kindly borrowed. They fit together well but the Buds Pro 2 are still a better quality product right now, they are well made with metal tips, they fit well in the ear, the case “rattles” and the sound is good, kind of like hi The quality doors also rattle in a different way than in the Fiat 500. They should have all that for £179.00. But they are very well made and I will give them that. That said, the storage box isn’t as well-made as the unit itself, which is a bit of a shame. On the other hand, I like the silicone tip it comes with. They are very comfortable.

First it was “tuned”, now it is “made” with a Dyna. The extent of Dynaudio’s involvement I’ll dig a bit deeper as there are “dual drivers” in each ear, but what they mean is that they are 6mm+11mm “MelodyBoost” coax/coaxial units, which are “with Dynaudio Created” – but I don’t recall Dynaudio ever making a small coaxial unit, certainly not an in-ear unit. So I have to say, I am more inclined to believe that they provided consultation and sound adjustments, and then OnePlus produced them in their own factory. Frankly, this is a formula I’m very skeptical of, and it’s a bit of a gray area. Dynaudio’s engineers have a great reputation, so either way the result is likely to be much better than if Dynaudio hadn’t been involved. But there’s quite a bit of marketing, and surprisingly little specific information you have to glean yourself from many different sources, so OnePlus is becoming everything they vehemently oppose. In the words of one Harvey Dent – “You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself a villain.

Audio ID 2.0 is supported, which adapts the sound to your hearing through manual calibration, but I must admit I skipped that as I found it too broad, but the idea is good as you can fine tune the sound. Then there’s LHDC 4.0, which is really important because you get a bitrate of 900kbps, almost three times the SBC used by the vast majority of wireless in-ears. There is a high-res mode, but 24-bit now works fine without it turned on.

Connectivity is with Bluetooth 5.3 LE, offering 54ms latency, and there are three microphones in each unit. The units themselves have IP55 certification, the housing is IPX4, not much, but that’s about it.

There is “up to” 48dB of adaptive noise reduction and fast charging. Noise reduction can be set in as many levels as you’d expect by now, and there’s also a transparency mode. I got about 25 hours of noise cancelling, yes I mostly use the in-ear outputs etc and always have the noise canceling on, but if you turn the noise canceling off I was promised about an extra 15 hours. That said, I have to say I’d like to see an external measurement of 48dB – I’ve tried proven headphones with significantly less noise canceling, which I clearly found to be far more noise canceling, but they also employ what’s called The closed-back design of the , so the effect of the in-ear will be much smaller.

Spatial Audio is also natively supported via Android 13 – available for Dolby Atmos material and, in some cases, content you can watch on Disney+, Netflix and Youtube. OnePlus uses its own algorithm, but when it comes to writing things like “it works great”. ” or “simple binaural audio”, I’m worried because there’s simply no stereo recorded information to reproduce the audio, and video games and movies have better capabilities because it’s multi-channel made from the start.

All these spatial audio formats are fine on PC and now mobile, but if you’re a minimalist audiophile, your ears and brain can hear it artificially created and not from physical speakers, my ears Don’t like it, well, any of it, no matter who made it or named it.

Unlike the new OnePlus 11 it’s paired with, there’s support for wireless charging here. There’s also the quick pairing I’ve come to expect as standard, and the ability to connect multiple transmitter devices simultaneously. It’s smart, but maybe a little less rewarding just for in-ears. But you won’t be denied extra functionality. I’ll point out that it seems like the vast majority of extra features aren’t actually available when using other phones, and I’m a little surprised it’s tied into OnePlus’ own ecosystem, something Apple is notorious for doing.

Sound is the most important thing about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and that’s the plus, because not only is it good, it offers true stereo viewing angles, a rock-solid connection, and most importantly for me, good call quality. The passive noise cancellation is excellent, and it’s very comfortable to wear — which is a big deal in my book. Bass is a little more restrained than you’re used to, but still a bit high, and then it’s more dynamic than you’re used to, so it’s harder, if not as clear as hardcore audiophiles. They then sound much more neutral than you’re used to, with real mid-range reproduction and highs that are clear and not harsh. However, the mids still appear more isolated in the soundstage than the rest of the range. So, not a die-hard hi-fi enthusiast, and you can’t expect this price, but still much better than most other wireless in-ears.