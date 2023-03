At the last launch event a few hours ago, manufacturer OnePlus presented its very first tablet. It is now to come to Europe in the unusual 7:5 format, with 144 Hz and a battery life in standby mode of a whole month. One shot, one hit? OnePlus dares to enter the market with a tablet for the first time. It wears that […]

The post OnePlus is entering the race with its first tablet: 144 Hz and 67 watts! first appeared on Technology News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook