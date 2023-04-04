OnePlus today announced two new devices joining the OnePlus Nord family: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G e OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is renewed with the new Qualcomm chipset Snapdragon 695 5G, a main camera from 108 megapixels and a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging.

Kinder Liu, President and CEO of OnePlus commented on the launch as follows:

“We are proud to present OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which presents many new features and offers users the most popular OnePlus features for an always top-notch user experience. With OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, presented together with OnePlus Nord Buds 2, we want to offer users all over the world OnePlus technology for a better digital life”.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE Lite 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which allows users to use the phone with peace of mind without worrying about it running out of power. The 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition ultra-fast charging is also intuitive and safe and allows you to optimize the use of the device, reducing downtime and reaching 80% of the charge in just 30 minutes. This system also allows you to double the recharge cycles, helping to increase battery life and its overall health in the long term. Thanks to the insertion of 12 sensors inside the smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is able to constantly monitor the temperature of the device, preventing it from overheating.

Technical Specifications One Plus CE3 Nord

D isplay : 6.72-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD with 120 Hz variable frequency (adaptive: 30/48/50/60/90/120), Corning Gorilla Glass, 550 nits typical, 680 nits peak, and RGB support P3 displays

: 6.72-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD with 120 Hz variable frequency (adaptive: 30/48/50/60/90/120), Corning Gorilla Glass, 550 nits typical, 680 nits peak, and RGB support P3 displays Chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G con Adreno 619

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G con Adreno 619 memory : 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with an additional 8GB of virtual expansion 128GB/256GB of storage expandable with microSD (hybrid SIM slot)

: rear camera : main: 108 MP Samsung HM6; 1/1.67”, f/1.75, EIS (after OIS), 6P depth: 2 megapixels macro: 2 megapixel video: 1080p a 30fps

: front camera: 16 MP

16 MP connectivity : 5G SA/NSA, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Wi-Fi 5, aGPS con BDS, GLONASS, Galileo e QZSS, USB-C 2.0, NFC, jack audio 3,5mm

: 5G SA/NSA, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Wi-Fi 5, aGPS con BDS, GLONASS, Galileo e QZSS, USB-C 2.0, NFC, jack audio 3,5mm audio: stereo con Ultra Volume Mode

stereo con Ultra Volume Mode system operational : Android 13 con OxygenOS 13

: Android 13 con OxygenOS 13 sensors : side fingerprint recognition, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light and proximity

: side fingerprint recognition, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light and proximity drums : 5.000 mAh

: 5.000 mAh recharge : rapid 67 watt SUPERVOOC with charger supplied

: rapid 67 watt SUPERVOOC with charger supplied sizeeweight: 165,5 x 76 x 8,3 mm, 195 grammi

The longer battery life allows for longer use of the phone and its advanced features. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a powerful camera system that enhances users’ digital life. The device is the first OnePlus smartphone to be equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera, designed to capture the most precious moments of our day. Equipped with a formidable 3x lossless zoom, the camera allows you to capture subjects clearly and sharply, even from afar. Thanks to the 2MP depth camera, users can also adjust the depth of field of their shots and improve results in portrait mode. Plus, the 16MP front camera and advanced software add more detail to human portraits for higher quality selfies. Finally, users can capture dynamic and immersive videos thanks to the slow-motion mode.

Intrattenimento fast&smooth

Entertainment becomes an ever-pleasant experience with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. Thanks to the 6.72-inch FHD display at 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4%, users can enjoy content in an even more immersive way. Equipped with an adaptive refresh rate at 120Hz, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G automatically adapts the screen refresh rate according to the usage scenario, so as to maximize battery efficiency. For an even better user experience, the smartphone also features Global DC Dimming, a screen backlight system that allows users to view content for longer even in low light conditions, reducing eye strain.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is equipped with a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G e in addition to the 8GB RAM, the device also allows you to convert the internal storage space by adding up to a maximum of 8GB of temporary virtual RAM, for smooth and problem-free execution of background applications.

Equipped with the latest and updated version of OxygenOS in version 13.1. Users can quickly access games with Quick Startup feature for quick start, avoid distractions with mode Game Focus and use the efficient GPA Frame Stabilizer to reduce system lag.

As for sound quality and accessories, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers high quality audio thanks to the presence of the dual-speaker system, which allows you to increase the volume up to 200%. The phone is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer to use wired headphones.

Exceptional OnePlus quality

Designed to impress, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G stands out for its elegance and simplicity. Available in two colors – Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray – comes with an emphasized classic design by the two-circle arrangement of the camera on the back. It also features an anti-fingerprint and ceramic-like texture, for an always pleasant tactile experience. The flat edge design, 2.8D curved back and 8.3mm thickness finally bring lasting comfort to the users.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Incredible audio experience

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers clear sound quality and deep bass thanks to the driver extra-large 12.4 mm which increases the sound field. Added to this is the technology for adaptive noise cancellation, for an always intuitive listening that adapts to the surrounding environment.

Thanks to the BassWave Enhancement, the earphones maintain the original sound quality of the content, while providing users with a wide range of bass. The presence of the 12.4 mm driver also increases the quality of the bass for a more intense and balanced sound when listening to music and on calls. An additional layer of titanium within the diaphragm provides instant response for richer, crystal clear audio.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 reduce background noises thanks to the function Active Noise Cancellation, with depth by 25dB and dual-core processor. The earphones are also equipped with AI algorithm, an advanced technology that allows users to make crystal clear calls thanks to the presence of a dual microphone system that amplifies the human voice. All without however renouncing user safety: the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in fact present the function Transparency Mode which allows you to listen to music while remaining aware of your surroundings, external voices and background noises.

The audio quality is further improved thanks to the Master Equalization: choosing between different modes – Balanced, Serenade, Bass e Bold – users can in fact personalize their listening experience by choosing which sound quality to emphasize when playing music. Finally, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 feature Dolby Atmos technology, which amplifies mobile phone speakers, and Dirac Audio Tuner, which ensures smoother performance and greater sound fidelity, especially when the earphones are connected to a OnePlus device.

Quality and iconic design

The design of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is inspired by outer space to represent the depth and power of its bass. In the making of earphones were used sustainable materials and thanks with the exclusive mirror finish, the final processing of each case is unique and different from the others.

Headphones OnePlus Nord Buds 2 they also offer exceptional battery life: a full charge can last up to 7 hours without case and 36 hours with case. Not only that: just 10 minutes of charging is enough to guarantee up to 5 hours of use without cancellation noise active. The earphones are also resistant to dust and water, thanks to the IP55 certification.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 allow users to customize settings using quick taps and long presses to perform any action.

Prices and availability

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be on sale in the colors Pastel Lime e Chromatic Gray, in the version from 8+128GB at the recommended price of €329.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be on sale in the colors Lightning White e Thunder Grey at the price recommended of 69 €.

