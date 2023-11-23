OnePlus Makes a Splash with Its First Foldable Phone, the OnePlus Open

After a few questionable moves in the smartphone market, OnePlus has made a strong comeback with the release of its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. The company’s recent merger with sister company Oppo led to some controversial decisions, such as the removal of wireless charging and downgraded camera features. However, the OnePlus Open seems to mark a turning point for the brand, showcasing the ambition and innovation they were once known for.

Weighing 239 grams and approximately 11.7mm thick when folded, the OnePlus Open boasts an IPX4 certification, dual-SIM support, and a 4500mAh battery. The device also features a 6.31-inch LTOP3 Super Fluid OLED display with Dolby Vision and supports 120Hz and 2800 nits. Unfolded, it reveals a 7.82-inch LTPO3 AMOLED panel, also running at 120Hz and 2800 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 space, providing lightning-fast, agile performance.

OnePlus has also introduced a new multitasking feature called “Open Canvas,” allowing users to seamlessly split and manage multiple apps when the phone is open. The device’s camera system includes a 48-megapixel wide lens, a 70-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, all calibrated by Hasselblad for optimal color reproduction and sharpness. Despite the lack of wireless charging, the OnePlus Open offers a compelling alternative to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Priced around £500 cheaper than the 500GB equivalent Z Fold 5, the OnePlus Open presents itself as the most versatile Android phone on the market, combining innovative hardware and refined software to deliver a compelling user experience. While the long-term durability of foldable phones remains a concern, the OnePlus Open stands as a strong recommendation for those interested in cutting-edge technology.

As the brand continues to push the boundaries of smartphone design and functionality, the OnePlus Open represents a significant milestone in OnePlus’s journey to reclaim its position as a leader in the mobile industry.

