OnePlus not only launches smartphones and earphones, but also tablet products. It is the first tablet OnePlus Pad announced by the brand. Although the appearance of OnePlus Pad is slightly similar to that of the iPad, it stands out with its unique 7:5 screen ratio and 144Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.6-inch screen size with a 7:5 screen ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip, 12GB memory and Dolby Atmos sound effects. If you are a game lover, I believe this specification is quite enough. The machine is reported to offer 14.5 hours of video playback time, with a 9,510mAh battery, and its 67W SuperVOOC fast charging feature allows it to be fully charged in 80 minutes. It is worth mentioning that OnePlus Pad will come with a stylus and a magnetic keyboard, and other iPads need to purchase these accessories separately. The brand said that information such as the price and launch date of the OnePlus Pad will be released in the next few weeks, and those who are interested should pay close attention.

Source: Engadget