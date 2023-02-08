OnePlus

OnePlus has finally announced its first tablet, and its most outstanding specification is probably the 11.6-inch panel with a 7:5 ratio. This is equivalent to 14:10, which means it will be a little squarer than a 16:10 or 3:2 (15:10) screen, but not quite as much as a 4:3 (13.33:10) screen. In addition, it also has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a “2.5D” frame, allowing you to hold it better.

We don’t know much about the detailed specifications of the other OnePlus Pad, except that it has a built-in Dimensity 9000 chip and can have up to 12GB of memory. Its battery capacity is also as high as 9,510mAh, which can support continuous video playback for 14.5 hours. If the power is really used up, you can also charge it to full within 80 minutes through the 67W SuperVOOC flash charge. OnePlus Pad also supports Dolby Atmos audio.

There is currently no pricing announcement for the OnePlus Pad, only that it will be available “in the next few weeks.” However, the OnePlus Pad will come with a stylus (Stylo) and a magnetic keyboard in the box, so if the price is competitive, it should be a good option.

Released at the same time as the OnePlus Pad, there is also a set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 true wireless headphones. It supports the Spatial Audio function launched by Google in Android 13. If you use it with OnePlus 11, it can also support head tracking and Dolby Atmos. It has a total of 39 hours of use with the protective case, and can be used for 10 hours after charging for 10 minutes. OnePlus says its dual drivers (an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter) deliver “studio” sound and support active noise cancellation and LHDC 4.0 Bluetooth. Interestingly, it also has a built-in equalizer setting created by Hans Zimmer to emphasize the loudness and wide soundstage of movie scenes.

Buds Pro 2 is expected to be available in the United States on February 16, priced at US$179. As for whether it will be listed locally, the price will have to wait for OnePlus to announce.

Finally, OnePlus revealed its mechanical keyboard in partnership with Keychron, dubbed the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro, and a mysterious OnePlus 11 Concept prototype phone. The latter will have “imaginative design” and “industry-leading new functions”, but the specifics will not be answered until MWC at the end of the month.