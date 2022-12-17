Home Technology OnePlus partners with Disney to launch OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition bundle in India – Mobile Phone Brand News
Others have been busy launching new flagships recently, and OnePlus also has rumors about new products, but it will not release the flagship first in the near future. Instead, it has cooperated with Disney to gather a variety of popular characters and launched the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition suit in India. .

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition packaging is black-themed, with a large Avengers logo printed on it, including a matte Iron Man-themed hard case, an air-cushion folding phone holder in the shape of Captain America’s shield, and a black panther Theme, has a three-dimensional T’Challa portrait mobile phone stand (without charging function).

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is sold with the black OnePlus 10T. It is a large-capacity version of 16+256GB. The specifications are the same as the regular version. It uses Qualcomm S8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen supports 120Hz refresh rate, and has 50 million pictures A three-camera system composed of Sony IMX766 main camera, but it seems that the phone itself has not been customized.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is already available on Disney’s official Indian store, priced at 58,999 Indian rupees, equivalent to about 21,900 Taiwan dollars, and the current special price is 55,999 Indian rupees, equivalent to about 20,800 Taiwan dollars.

