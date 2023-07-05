OnePlus presenta OnePlus Nord 3 5G [ Specifiche, Prezzo, Foto ] • Techzilla

OnePlus presented today the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, a new mid-range smartphone that offers users everything they want from their device. Currently available for the pre-order, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will go on sale from July 12, with an MSRP of €449.

Kinder Liu, COO and President of OnePlus says:

“The OnePlus Nord product range combines high-level features with consistently competitive prices. We are excited to bring people the ultimate experience with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G”, With fast and smooth performance, elegant design, attractive price and advanced software features, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G confirms our commitment to provide users the best possible experience.”

Fast Performance and Elegant Design

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G was designed to be exceptional in every situation, starting with its iconic and captivating design. Featuring IP54 certification, the device features a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 450 ppi and a peak brightness of up to 1450 nits, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G delivers an incredibly sharp and detailed image no matter what you’re looking at. Furthermore, the screen has the thinnest borders ever seen on a mid-range device, measuring just 1.46mm thick on the sides and 2.31mm at the bottom. This 93.5% screen-to-body ratio offers a fully immersive viewing experience.

With a thickness of only 8,15 mm, il OnePlus Nord 3 5G features the iconic Alert Slider on the sides and dual stereo speakers with Dirac Drivers, as well as Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos certifications, delivering immersive sound that blends seamlessly with the images on screen.

On the back, the OnePlus Nord 3 is equipped with a flagship quality camera, inserted in an elegant design available in two variants of color. The first, Misty Green, has a smooth surface to the touch and a shiny glass texture. The second, Tempest Gray, has a matte and textured look but still feels nice to the touch.

Flagship-Level Hardware

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G offers powerful performance thanks to the chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core at 4 nanometers. This next generation chipset improves the performance of the CPU by 42.9% and GPU by 58.6% compared to OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, ensuring a smooth and graphically intense gaming experience. In addition, by combining the power and energy efficiency of MediaTek with the GPA Frame Rate Stabilizer e the Engine HyperTouch di OnePlus, il OnePlus Nord 3 5G offers a responsive and lag-free gaming experience. The telephoneor comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, which in combination with OnePlus’ RAM-Vita software allows the device to manage up to 44 apps simultaneously in the background.

Technical specifications One Plus Nord 3

Dimensions and weight:162,0x75,1x8,15 mm,193.5 grams

Display:FluidAMOLEDand6,74″with resolution1240x2772 pixeland refresh rates up to120 Hz

SoC:MediaTek Dimensity 9000(4 nm) con CPU octa-core e GPUMali-G710 MC10

Memory:8o12 GB(RAM, LPPDR5X) e128o256 GB(storage space, UFS 3.1) Rear camera:triple(50MP with OIS + 8MP + 2MP) Front camera:16 MP

Mobile Networks and Connectivity:5G,Wi-Fi 6,Bluetooth 5.3,NFC,AND,GPS,USB Type-C

Fingerprint reader:Yes(optical, below the display) Battery:5000 mAh(SUPERVOOC fast wired charging a80 W) Operating system:OxygenOS 13.1based onAndroid 13

He OnePlus Nord 3 5G is designed to ensure a long-lasting experience thanks to intelligent battery management and SUPERVOOC charging technology. Your phone has a battery from 5000 mAh, over 10% bigger than the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and offers up to 1600 recharge cycles thanks to the system Battery Health Engine. In addition, the device supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging, which allows the phone to be fully charged in just 30 minutes. Thanks to the customized charge management chip and the innovative cooling system, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G charges quickly and always stays cool during use.

Perfect Images in Every Situation

He OnePlus Nord 3 5G it is confirmed as a high-level device in the field of photography, combining hardware and software already present in the OnePlus 11 5G flagship, launched earlier this year.

The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, the same used nel OnePlus 11 5G, which allows you to capture high-resolution images thanks to the optical image stabilizer (OIS). In addition, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G uses proprietary OnePlus photography algorithms, such as the TurboRAW Night, which allows you to take stunning photos even in low light conditions. Thanks to artificial intelligence, this algorithm instantly combines several photos to reduce noise, increase brightness and create an image vivid and detailed.

The Fast and Smooth Long Term Experience

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G offers an always fast and fluid user experience thanks to the OxygenOS 13.1 operating system. This system reduces the energy consumption of applications by 40%. 15% faster app installation than the previous version. Furthermore, the device will receive three major Android software updates and a full four years of security updates. This means that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will maintain its excellent performance even in four years, as confirmed by the TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency A certification.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be available in Misty Green and Tempest Gray variants starting July 12, with a 8+128GB version at the recommended price of 449 euros and a version from 16+256GB starting from 549 euros.

Furthermore, those who purchase the phone during the Early Bird offer in July will be able to obtain the 16+256GB version at the promotional price of 499 euros. This promotion will be available exclusively on OnePlus.com from July 5 to 31.

