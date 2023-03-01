As anticipated in recent days, OnePlus launches Active CryoFlux, a new technology of active cooling housed inside the OnePlus 11 Concept.

Yesterday, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 Concept at Mobile World Congress 2023 along with a number of other products, including the OnePlus 11 5G, its latest flagship featuring built-in AR and ray tracing technology co-developed with Qualcomm and Perfect World Games. Not only that: OnePlus will be present at the MWC for the entire duration of the fair at stand #3M10 in Hall 3.

Kinder Liu, President and CEO of OnePlus explains:

“When we started our business ten years ago, we did it to create those quality products that we were the first to want to use. Along the way, we have grown together with our community and our fans, trying every day to push the limits of ourselves and those of our products. The support and appreciation of our users shows that we are on the right track to offer ever faster and smoother devices. That’s why we continue to invest in innovation and collaborate with industry-leading partners to bring our technologies to life.”

Transforming the future with cutting-edge technologies – Active CryoFlux on the OnePlus 11 Concept

OnePlus 11 Concept is characterized by continuous innovation and commitment to finding new solutions to offer fast & smooth experiences to its users. At the heart of the OnePlus 11 Concept is Active CryoFlux, an absolute novelty in cooling technology for mobile devices. In lab tests, Active CryoFlux has been shown to lower the phone’s temperature while gaming by up to 2.1°C – while also improving the frame rate by 3-4 degrees. During recharging, on the other hand, a drop in temperatures of 1.6°C was recorded, reducing the recharging time by about 30-45 seconds.

OnePlus created the technology Active CryoFlux miniaturizing gaming PC cooling systems, adapting them to the smartphone. Active CryoFlux is equipped with an industrial piezoelectric ceramic micro pump, connected to pipes inserted between the upper and lower diaphragms. The micropump occupies an area of ​​less than 0.2 cm2, which allows the coolant to circulate around the pipes without excessively increasing the weight and thickness of the OnePlus 11 Concept.

OnePlus 11 Concept also features an elegant and cutting-edge design, complete with a strongly curved transparent shell and with a side thickness of 5.04 mm. The clear back offers a great view of the Active CryoFlux piping at work. The back cover also features a magnetron-sputtering coating that deposits metals and alloys in minute quantities on the body thanks to the presence of an electric field.

Finally, the OnePlus 11 Concept features an elaborately designed camera system. The ice blue liquid Active CryoFlux flows around the camera like a halo, while the lens area is surrounded by a Guilloché engraving, a very precise decorative technique usually found in luxury watches and which here is an absolute novelty for the sector.

Elevating the Entertainment Experience – Ray Tracing Technology and Snapdragon SpacesTM XR Platform on OnePlus 11

During MWC, OnePlus and its partners also unveiled new entertainment experiences offered by the OnePlus 11. Among them, a ray-tracing-enabled demo for Perfect World Games’ Tower of Fantasy video game built on the mobile platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Not only that, OnePlus also presented an experience with the Snapdragon XR2 AR Wireless Smart Viewer. OnePlus 11 is the first phone compatible with Snapdragon SpacesTM and forms a starting point for the development of Snapdragon SpacesTM XR. Developers will thus be able to bring their XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of the latest generation AR technology, offering users a realistic experience of live concerts, films and other exclusive events.

L’ecosistema OnePlus al MWC 2023

At the OnePlus stand – #3M10 in pavilion 3 – there will also be OnePlus Pad, OnePlus 45W Liquid Cooler, OnePlus 11 5G and the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Get up close and personal with the OnePlus Pad – OnePlus’ first flagship tablet has an elegant and iconic design, crafted from its own developed Star Orbit aluminum alloy. It is also powered by the Dimension 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip with a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. For better efficiency and multitasking capabilities, the OnePlus Pad comes with up to 12GB of RAM and RAM-Life which allows users to keep 24 different apps open at the same time. Finally, equipped with a 9510 mAh battery, the OnePlus Pad guarantees over 12.4 hours of video viewing and 1 month of standby time.

Relax with OnePlus 45W Liquid Cooler – The OnePlus 45W Liquid Cooler is a semiconductor-based thermoelectric cooler that offers a better cooling experience. Thanks to the innovative semiconductor water cooling architecture, the OnePlus 45W Liquid Cooler reduces the temperature of a working device by up to 20°C and, if necessary, can immediately enter safe mode by shutting down to prevent damage.

Enjoy an immersive experience with OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – Designed in collaboration with Dynaudio, leaders in audio industry, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 takes the listening experience to new heights by offering cinema-worthy sound, intuitive functions and an elegant look. The first earbuds to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 set a new industry standard and deliver an immersive listening experience with dual MelodyBoostTM drivers, which pick up high and bass with the 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter.

Test the power of OnePlus 11 5G – OnePlus 11 5G is the new OnePlus flagship, a device that quickly conquered fans from all over the world. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform – with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB ROM with UFS 4.0 – and the revolutionary Vita RAM, the OnePlus 11 perfectly combines power and efficiency. The device also supports the 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging system, which allows users to spend less time tethered to a power outlet and more time using the device the way they want.

OnePlus 11 is also equipped with the third generation of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a three camera system. At the heart of the camera setup is a 50MP IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilizer (OIS), complemented by a 115° 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP IMX709 portrait lens. Hasselblad’s brand new Natural Color Calibration feature delivers industry-leading results. In addition, a 13-channel multispectral sensor for color identification has been introduced on the OnePlus 11, for a broader spectral analysis of light. Finally, the OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0.

