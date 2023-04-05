More and more Austrian startups want to develop beyond the borders of their home country and are striving to expand into new countries. It is true that many of them are already strong enough to achieve internationalization. Nevertheless, this step can be very risky. That is why she supports the Born Global Academy of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) and cooperation partner weGrow International.

This year, 15 companies had the opportunity to gather know-how for the scaling and internationalization of their business models in an eight-week intensive program. This includes the three scale-ups OneTwoBeer, Seasy and easyVEGAN.

The Demo Day on May 31, 2023, as part of des Connect Days der Vienna Up 23, represents the conclusion of the Born Global Academy for the alumni. Here they can present their products and business ideas to investors. Interested business angels and possible partner companies can apply register for the pitching sessions on May 31, 2022, 1:10 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. in the Austrian Chamber of Commerce in Vienna.

OneTwoBeer: beer dispenser comes to Germany

OneTwoBeer from Vienna offers a fast and easy-to-use beer tapping machine for the catering industry. It should be possible with the device to tap a beer perfectly in just five seconds. The startup promises very simple operation that does not require any special training. This should relieve the staff in bars and other gastronomic establishments, especially at peak times.

The young company has already established itself in Austria, and now OneTwoBeer wants to prepare for entry into new markets by participating in the Born Global Academy. “This year we plan to expand to Germany. We are already looking at expanding into the UK and the US for next year. With the Born Global Academy we want to get to know and implement new, innovative business development methods,” explains Balazs Blaho, founder and managing director of OneTwoBeer.

Seasy: AirBnB for sailors wants to conquer new coasts

Within a few years, the Styrian startup Seasy has positioned itself in Europe as the “AirBnB for sailors”. The young company arranges ports and marinas for sailors via an app. Only last year was the company able to collect an investment worth millions. Seasy is already a big name in the Mediterranean region, but the scale-up also wants to set off for other shores.

“We have already been able to explore many markets in the Mediterranean region. Now we also want to open up more distant markets, but we need help for this because we cannot always be physically present here. Through the Born Global Academy we hope for expertise that can give us a feeling for these markets. So we want to work efficiently and use our resources wisely while we work our way up further the European coast and also explore the US market,” says Seasy founder Niklas Baumgartner.

easyVEGAN: Vegan alternative to the Dutch national dish

With frozen products made from lentils, the Salzburg scale-up easyVEGAN wants to offer consumers a sustainable and tasty alternative to meat. The young company’s product range includes burger patties, sticks, balls and patties, all of which mainly consist of legumes. According to the two founders Martin Jager and Cassandra Winter, the water consumption of lentil dishes is significantly lower than that of meat. Freezing also prevents the use of unnecessary preservatives. easyVEGAN already has very concrete plans for expansion.

“Through our presence at FreeFrom – the leading European trade fair for vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, etc. – we have learned that our lentil balls are often considered a vegan alternative to ‘bitter balls’. Bitterballs are a type of meatball that are a national dish in Holland. So it quickly became clear that the Netherlands is a good place for our first expansion steps. The Born Global Academy enables us to set up a go-to-market strategy in a structured manner and with competent coaching for the target market,” says Martin Jager.

Born Global Academy: Nuki, cogvis and KECKEX step onto the international stage

The Born Global Academy is being implemented as part of the internationalization offensive go-international, a joint initiative of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy and the Austrian Chamber of Commerce. The co-initiator of the Born Global Academy is the startup initiative Start-up-Now of the WKO Startup Services. cooperation partner weGrow International specializes in enabling startups and scaleups to grow quickly and sustainably. With a network of 150+ scaling experts worldwide, weGrow International has already successfully completed over 300 expansion projects.