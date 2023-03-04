Blockchain is considered the technology of the future. And not just for cryptocurrency. It will also be a game changer for many other areas of our everyday lives. However, there is still a lack of trust. Not in the technology, but in the implementation. Too little security and user friendliness damage the image. ONINO wants to change that and is planning its own blockchain. This could start a fundamental change.

Ariane Lindemann talks to Alexandre Lehr, who started with ONINO together with Kai Firschau and Lukas Wipf during Corona. The team now has more than 7,000 community members.

Is blockchain the technology of the future or is it still the digital wild west?

Both. The blockchain has become indispensable when it comes to how we do business in the future. As a decentralized data source, it changes our data structures on the Internet. However, the blockchain is still quite uncontrollable in large parts. There are still too many weaknesses, especially in terms of usability.

Let’s be honest: In terms of image, the blockchain is still somewhere between the normal Internet and the dark web. What does it take for trust to grow?

The blockchain technology itself is awesome. However, the current implementation of the technology is not yet promising. What is currently being made of it is still in its infancy. The blockchain is largely unregulated. As a result, the security of the users and also the image are strongly negatively affected. There is a lot of crime there, a lot is meant for a quick profit without real added value. A lot was produced in the niche for the niche.

What is so fundamentally different in the blockchain?

A central point is the handling of data and data protection. Blockchain is a new way of storing data. What is fundamentally different is that data is no longer mapped to hard drives or servers. This means that connecting authorities are no longer required to carry out transactions. So far, if you want to send someone money, you can always do it through a bank. The blockchain replaces the middleman, in this case the bank, with smart contracts – these are automated contracts that are stored on the blockchain. All transactions are processed peer-to-peer.

This does not only apply to the crypto sector…

No, strictly speaking, this applies to all offices or central servers on which non-public data is stored. One of today’s main uses alongside crypto is to create transparency for supply chains – this applies to almost all industrial sectors.

You want to get that thing out of the niche now…

Since there is quite a lot of user friendliness and insecurity, especially in the world of cryptocurrencies, we want to create applications for current crypto users in a first step, which make acting in the blockchain safer and at the same time easier.

Where exactly is the security problem?

Every week we read in the media that scammers have once again cheated unsuspecting users out of huge sums of money. Criminals often have an easy time of it because the addresses are always cryptic, consisting only of numbers and letters. The user cannot see whether the address is real or fake.

What does ONINO offer here as a solution?

Together with a variety of partners, blockchain projects and exchanges to services that accept crypto as a payment method, we are building a database of verified official wallets and smart contracts with Onify. This allows companies to give their users much more security when interacting with their service. That means: finally more security when navigating in the blockchain space.

A second ONINO product is a contact book. Why is that important?

At the moment, crypto transactions are still extremely cumbersome and can’t even come close to competing with the seamless user experience of modern web2 online banking or payment service providers. Users don’t have a central place where they can easily store all the addresses they interact with. We developed the contact book to address these very usability problems and drive mass adoption of Web3. Wallet addresses, IBANs, images, messages, etc. can be stored here and transactions can be initiated directly. Previously, such addresses had to be saved somewhere using copy & paste and interacted with in a relatively complicated manner.

Given that users have accounts spread across multiple blockchains, how do you keep track of that?

Since users usually have accounts via both decentralized, non-custodial wallets and centralized exchanges, it is difficult if not impossible to keep track of all of your own wallets, the blockchain assets distributed on them and their performance. In order to keep track of your Web3 activities, they have to manually verify their transactions and they aggregate different wallets and exchange accounts. Here we have developed a dashboard, a kind of management hub, which solves all these usability problems and brings clarity to the confusing process of managing the crypto assets.

But the big moonshot is yet to come…

A vision that is much more interesting for the future is our own decentralized network, i.e. our own blockchain, which we call Onigraph. Here we combine today’s blockchain technology with DAG technology. Because we believe that the future will not run in one network, but in several networks.

What can current blockchains not yet map?

Current blockchains scale negatively. That means the more you want to run over them, the slower they become. Second, current blockchains are completely transparent. This means that everyone can look into each of these blocks. Of course, if company secrets are stored on blockchains, that makes no sense. The third point is: Current blockchains do not allow identities to be mapped. Regulations are coming soon that say every transaction over $1,000 must be linked to a real person – there is no technical framework for that yet. We want to revolutionize these three topics with Onigraph.

But that’s not a thing coming out tomorrow, is it?

No, the project is long-term. We assume a development time of around two years. We’re talking speeds and capabilities that far outperform today’s blockchains and other networks.

What is the legal situation there? Bank transactions are also receipts for the tax office…

That’s the interesting thing. It’s actually a thousand times easier because blockchains are transparent, so everyone can see everything. However, the reality is not quite as simple as it could be. Although the technology is predestined for this, on the other hand, the tax authorities and the regulators in general are not yet advanced enough to recognize this. Unfortunately, it is currently being pushed into the criminal corner. Tax offices have even officially announced that every company that operates with crypto should be placed under general suspicion. There are just a lot of criminals who act completely without any authorities and laws and that works relatively easily because the tax offices just don’t have the necessary technical basis.

Are you being pushed into a criminal corner too?

Let’s put it this way: We have a lot of high legal and tax consulting costs because the topic is not yet established. We have to secure ourselves in good time now. Because when it comes to large sums of money, large investments in the future and we try to anticipate on the basis of today, when there are no laws yet, we have to sound out now in which direction the laws could go. This is complicated and really takes a lot of time and headaches.

When are these laws coming?

Even if you don’t have a tendency to be pessimistic, you have to say: It will probably take years and there will probably never be perfect regulation.

The tax offices are in the process of digitizing…

That’s correct. But “digitize” here means uploading a PDF online and making it editable. This is not real digitization. If even digitization has not even reached the tax office, which was started in the early 2000s, then you can see what will be possible in 20 years.

When it comes to crypto, however, Germany is playing a pioneering role.

That’s right. In Germany, the taxation of crypto income is regulated in such a way that if you hold cryptocurrency, with which you generate price gains, for more than a year, it is then completely tax-free. Under this one year, a flat tax rate of 25 percent is estimated. In fact, this is one of the most innovative and simplest ways to tax cryptos in the world. That shows that Germany is trying to be innovative, but one thing is the case law and another is how the authorities act with it. There is this big difference: Germany wants to, but can Germany?

How are you making money now?

Our three apps, Onify, the contact book and the dashboard are currently free. The basic version will remain free, but there will also be paid premium features. With Onigraph, we’re going to be largely funded by transaction fees, which will be in the very small cent range, so actually negligible, but enough to fund the network.

We develop concrete products for companies based on the Onigraph. Our first is an access management dashboard, in which we show access to employee tools and the change history of access and authorizations in a simple dashboard. The information is securely stored on the blockchain. This leads to a significantly better overview, security and cost savings. As part of pilot projects, we are currently developing this product with interested companies and will sell the product as a SaaS product in the long term.

How important is it to keep questioning your own ideas?

This is essential for success. Most of the time you are convinced of your idea and then you ignore important things. You need contacts to other startups and companies. And above all: experience. Because no matter how deeply rooted we are in our own topic and how often we have thought through our idea: life experience in general is sometimes worth more than professional expertise. We experienced that in the CyberLab Accelerator in Karlsruhe. There they have a view of the big picture and they have also experienced many things themselves. It’s often good to talk to people who have already made certain mistakes. These people simply have that ahead of us.