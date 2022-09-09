This time, we tested the latest Onkyo TX-RZ50 AV amplifier. It should be that I have never played the Onkyo amplifier in my new studio. This time, it was launched last year, but it has always been hindered by different news. This time, I finally went to my studio to try it out. Although the TX-RZ50 is a 9.2-channel amplifier, if you add a power amplifier, you can play up to 11.2-channel decoding. Zhongyou THX certification, 215W maximum power output, 6 sets of HDMI support HDMI 2.1 specification. Support HDR10+, Dolby Vision video specifications. Another big selling point of the new machine is the addition of Dirac Live multi-channel sound field correction technology. The professional Dirac Live multi-channel sound field correction technology developed by Dirac Research in Sweden has become the gold standard in the industry. It further improves the multi-channel sound field performance of Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. After the trial, Xiao se could only say “Dirac Live can fully utilize the potential of the machine”.

