ONKYO TX-RZ50 9.2 Channel AV Amplifier, Support 8K HDMI 2.1 | Using the Dirac Live Spatial Correction System | AV Amplifier Review
ONKYO TX-RZ50 9.2 Channel AV Amplifier, Support 8K HDMI 2.1 | Using the Dirac Live Spatial Correction System | AV Amplifier Review

ONKYO TX-RZ50 9.2 Channel AV Amplifier Review

This time, we tested the latest Onkyo TX-RZ50 AV amplifier. It should be that I have never played the Onkyo amplifier in my new studio. This time, it was launched last year, but it has always been hindered by different news. This time, I finally went to my studio to try it out. Although the TX-RZ50 is a 9.2-channel amplifier, if you add a power amplifier, you can play up to 11.2-channel decoding. Zhongyou THX certification, 215W maximum power output, 6 sets of HDMI support HDMI 2.1 specification. Support HDR10+, Dolby Vision video specifications. Another big selling point of the new machine is the addition of Dirac Live multi-channel sound field correction technology. The professional Dirac Live multi-channel sound field correction technology developed by Dirac Research in Sweden has become the gold standard in the industry. It further improves the multi-channel sound field performance of Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. After the trial, Xiao se could only say “Dirac Live can fully utilize the potential of the machine”.

In my impression, Xiao Se unpacked the ONKYO amplifier for the first time in the new STUDIO
RZ50 supported formats can be said to be the most complete home theater specifications in 2022

