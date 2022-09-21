Listen to the audio version of the article

Never before has access to quality information become of crucial importance. We are facing a pandemic, the cost of living is rising and we are in full energy crisis, not to mention the terrible war in Ukraine and the increasingly tangible effects of the global climate crisis.

People need reliable and accessible information to address this uncertainty. Today, around 95% of Europeans are online, and we are witnessing a veritable explosion of tools, information and content, all increasingly within reach.

From this point of view, advertisements have played a very important role, as they have supported the production of our favorite content, from newspapers to magazines, from TV entertainment to the Web. However, now that more and more people are connecting and they care about their privacy, the advertising-funded model of the Internet has become a subject of debate. People reject ads that are shown to them, as if they were spam or invasive content. Regulators around the world, for their part, are rightly calling for more privacy on the Internet, and some critics are even calling for a total ban on personalized ads. It is clear that the Internet must become a more responsible and respectful place. Digital advertising needs to be safer for people, more useful for publishers, and more effective for businesses. However, giving up the ad-supported web entirely would be a mistake – here’s why:

Ads can be more privacy-friendly

Moving to a third-party cookie-free world means reinventing the technology on which much of the advertising system is based and developing new privacy-focused solutions. These solutions are not only possible, they already exist, and we are sharing and testing several through Privacy Sandbox to make new technologies available that allow users to view relevant ads without violating their privacy or tracking their movement from site to site. . We work with other players in the industry to achieve this change: we listen to their views and maintain our goal of withdrawing third-party cookies by mid-2024.These are not the only things we are changing. Today, at the DMEXCO conference in Cologne, we will announce two new tools that will help make the web a more privacy-friendly place for both users and advertisers. The first is the “Google Ads Privacy Hub”, created to help advertisers to keep up with product innovations and learn from other companies like them. The second is “My Ad Center”. Last year, 300 million people visited Ad Settings, choosing to see more targeted ads. My Ads Center will give people the ability to control the ads they want to see on Search, Discover, and YouTube, choosing what they like and what they don’t, all in one place. This solution is effective because the best ads are the ones that are useful, relevant and safe.

Ads will be more privacy-friendly

Last year we surveyed over 7,000 Europeans and found that when brands respect public privacy, their ads perform better. This year, we went even deeper: we asked 20,000 Europeans to tell us about the consequences of their positive and negative experiences with privacy, and research has shown that the industry will not only benefit from respecting people’s privacy, but that they just can’t afford the luxury of not doing so. Three-quarters of people surveyed preferred to buy the products or services of brands that gave them more control over their privacy, and nearly half said they would switch to a brands that respect their online privacy. For brands that didn’t understand this, the results were catastrophic. A bad privacy experience has almost as bad an effect on customer trust as a data theft – it’s enough to get them to switch directly to another brand. The impact of a negative experience on privacy far outweighs that of a positive experience, so when the damage is done, it’s next to impossible for brands to win back customers. that respects privacy is an effective advertisement. For this reason, switching to a more privacy-friendly model is not optional, but mandatory.

People want a web with advertising

The transition to a Web model with more respectful and responsible advertising is not only indispensable for the survival of the advertising sector but also for the future of the Web. There are those who want the complete prohibition of personalized advertising and the use of only contextual advertising. , but the latter alone cannot finance the Web that people like. It is estimated that if personalized advertising suddenly ceased to exist, 32 to 39 billion dollars would stop making its way into the coffers of those who rely on open web technology, including publishers and at a time when Reliable information is of the utmost importance. Some argue directly that all services should be paid for, but in this way the Web would become a luxury good and billions of people would end up being excluded. For example, Netflix, which has always been a pioneering company in terms of subscriptions, is introducing ads for users who want or need to spend less.These alternative models are not only flawed but also unpopular. . Research conducted by IAB Europe found that 75% of Europeans would choose their current internet experience over one without targeted ads, but would have to pay to access websites, content and apps. and for the future of the Internet, this is an urgent turning point. Without people’s trust, the future of the Web with advertising is at risk. So we have to accept the change: we have to start building a web with advertising fit for the future. A Web that gives people the quality information they seek, delivered with the privacy they deserve and by brands they trust. As far as we are concerned, our job is to help make this transition possible.