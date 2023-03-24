Listen to the audio version of the article

Have you ever come across one classification of the most visited sites in the world? There are the best known search engines, social media. Then, three well-known sites porno. During the pandemic, when stuck at home we were spending much more time online, even the traffic of adult videos has grown dramatically, but with a novelty: millions of users around the world have in fact discovered on that occasion that the abundant and free porn they have always been used to was no longer enough for them. And who wanted more: exclusive content and customized. Best if provided by girls and boys next door entirely unrelated to the adult industry. Material – and herein lies the revolution – that they wanted to have so much that they were willing to pay for it. Even handsomely.

The OnlyFans phenomenon

There is a site that proves to be able to satisfy this demand: it’s called OnlyFans and was developed by a British company in 2016 with the aim of intermediating the exchange of exclusive paid content. Adult material wasn’t the core business initially. But the platform begins to orientate itself in this field when it is bought by Leonid Radvinski, king of online porn, in 2018. With Covid it becomes a global phenomenon. The number of registered users, which at the end of 2019 was 7.5 million, rises to 85 million in 2020 to stand at 150 today. The data of the income statement make an impression: from the 380 million dollars in turnover in 2020 we have gone to the beauty of 2.5 billion in 2022. Numbers never seen for what until then was a semi-unknown startup. Today the platform declares approx one and a half million content creators all over the world which claims to pay an amount equal to 5 billion dollars per year.

The Buy Me Podcast

But who are these “content creators”? There are celebrity, influencer of various order and degree, but above all many boys and girls next door who, from their bedroom, discover that they can earn much more than their parents. Their stories are collected in “Comprami”, a new podcast produced by Il Sole 24 Ore to be released on Friday 24 March on all streaming platforms and on the newspaper’s website. An investigation in 8 episodes on a weekly basis signed by Daniel Vaschi e Andrea Franceschi that tries to shed light on the still unexplored jungle of the “Onlyfans Economy”.

«This thing saved us», says Vittoria, in her early twenties, who started the onlyfanser business with her boyfriend, even billing $50,000 a month. «I’ve never seen so much money in my life» declares Federico, 19 years old, who has recently opened an agency that offers services to young “creators” back office services to manage the often exorbitant flow of requests; “It is a form of redistribution of patriarchal capital”says Eva, a former waitress who decided to open the profile after yet another dismissal due to Covid. These are some of the items collected.

A toy without instructions

«I understood that I had to investigate the phenomenon when one evening, outside a club, two boys both told me the same story: that is, that their fiancee had a profile on the platform» says Vaschi, who also gives voice to the podcast. «The dominant narration on social media paints it as a sort of toyland where it is possible to earn effortlessly even just by selling photos of the feet.