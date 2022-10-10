Samsung

The online store J Select is holding Samsung’s brand discount week, with limited specials on a variety of mobile phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the largest discount has been sold out, and the discount will end on October 12th, if you are interested, you should hurry up Opportunity to place an order!

Samsung S22 Ultra

Samsung

The Galaxy S22 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a high adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, which can provide users with a smooth, low-latency visual experience. In addition, its maximum brightness can reach 1,750 nits, even in the hot sun. The content can still be clearly seen.

As the first Galaxy S series phone with a built-in S Pen, its large screen can provide a better experience for writing functions. With the remote operation function of the S Pen, it can remotely take pictures and operate the mobile phone, which can make daily life more convenient.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, limited to 30 units, is now on sale at J Select at a special price of HK$7,698, which is HK$2,000 less than the original price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and a foldable 120Hz refresh rate large screen, which can bring users a smooth gaming and viewing experience. If you think the new version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is beyond your budget, you can also enjoy the charm of a foldable large-screen phone by starting with this old version.

J Select is now selling 10 12+256GB Z Fold3s at a discounted price, which has been reduced from the original price of HK$14,598 to HK$9,998.

Samsung S21 FE 5G

The Samsung S21 FE 5G is positioned between flagships and mid-range phones. Equipped with a high-performance Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB RAM configuration, the mobile game and general user experience are extremely smooth. It also uses a 6.4-inch, 2,340 x 1,080 resolution 120Hz high refresh rate screen, which provides a smooth look and feel when in use. The screen is not small, but it weighs only 177g, and there is no problem with a single handheld.

The Samsung S21 FE 5G is now on sale at J Select at a special price of HK$4,298, which is HK$1,300 cheaper than the original price of HK$5,598.

