Only 10 euros: PTZ surveillance camera for E27 lamp socket in the test

Many Chinese online shops and also Amazon offer PTZ surveillance cameras that cost significantly less. In particular, PTZ versions for the E27 lamp socket are available for less than 10 euros. These can also be powerful models, but we caught a variant that promises more than it can deliver.

PTZ surveillance cameras for E27 lamp holder



A PTZ surveillance camera for the E27 lamp socket offered by Aliexpress for about 11 euros comes in a white and green box. The packaging is silent in terms of manufacturer and the model is simply included WiFi Smart Camera designated. A few symbols are shown on the side that provide information about the individual functions of the camera: Among other things, there PIR human body detection and called ultra far infrared. In addition to the PTZ camera with microSD card slot, the box contains an E27 plastic adapter designed for 250 volts and 60 watts and a brief description. In this, there is no longer any mention of a PIR sensor. But more on that later.

app and pairing



The QR code shown in the short description is intended to download the app V720 lead, with which one controls the camera. The link stored there (http://v720.naxclow.com/dynamic/dir/d62ebb3da0795b35484812d0855f77f7/index.html#/) does not seem to work at first. A search in the Play Store is more successful. After the app has been downloaded and installed, the browser now also reports with the display of download links for the app for Android and iOS.

We mount the PTZ camera upside down in an E27 lamp socket of a desk lamp. After we have switched it on, the camera reports a short time later with an audio signal. However, there is no voice output with useful information. However, the coupling with the home WLAN via the app works perfectly as described in the quick start guide. Positive: You don’t have to register for the app. Due to the montage, the live stream appears upside down. However, you can reverse the view in the app.

The app offers under Ideaswhat with Set up is translated, a menu item settings for alarm. However, the entry disappears after a short time and turns into Infrared fill light. Alarm settings are therefore not possible. As a result, no alarm messages appear in the notification center. The PTZ camera can therefore only be used for a live view. The PTZ camera does not support motion detection and therefore the person detection promised on the packaging is not available.

Below this option is an untranslated option, which according to Google Lens Lampe means. The white LED spotlights of the camera can be switched on and off via this. In the live stream view, users can change the resolution of the camera. You can choose between VGA, HD and Full HD. However, changing the resolution has no effect in practice. No matter which resolution is selected, the recordings are always made with VGA, i.e. 640 × 480 pixels with frame rates between 9 and 15 fps.

PTZ camera for lamp socket Pictures

Practical use: WLAN reception, alarms, intercom function and image quality



The WLAN reception of the PTZ camera leaves a lot to be desired. While our smart socket with consumption measurement (guide) from Mystrom in the office opposite and about eight meters away from the WLAN router has no problem establishing a connection, the PTZ camera fails. A connection is only established after we set it up outside of the office within sight of the router. But even this is not stable and often breaks off.

Due to the lack of configuration options for alarms, the PTZ camera does not send any push notifications. The camera can therefore only be used to display the live stream. This can also be done remotely. If there is a stable connection to the router, you can also talk to people in front of the camera thanks to the integrated microphone and loudspeaker. However, the audio quality is not great, so you have to ask several times to understand what the person is saying.

The image quality is not worth mentioning compared to PTZ models from well-known manufacturers. The images are noisy even with sufficient brightness. Also, objects appear much wider in Live View than in reality. Night vision is also lacking. The camera also has problems displaying colors correctly. A black pullover is shown in red by the camera (see also picture gallery).

Prices



PTZ surveillance cameras for the E27 lamp holder are offered by various Chinese online shops from around 5 euros. We only examined one model and of course we can’t judge whether the other PTZ variants work just as badly. In any case, you shouldn’t expect too much at these prices. As an alternative, we are therefore showing offers from PTZ cameras from our list of the best.

Conclusion

