What specifications do I need to play games? People usually pay more attention to the CPU and graphics card. After these two meet the standard, the performance is basically no problem. As for the memory capacity, many 3A masterpieces recommend 16GB, and 8GB can also be played. However, there are already some 3A masterpieces that require 32GB of memory.

After the TGA game conference, the sci-fi shooting game “Returnal”, which was previously exclusive to PS5, has also begun to land on the PC platform. It has been launched on Steam, and the relevant hardware requirements have also been announced.

The minimum specification requires a Corei5-6400/Ryzen5 1500X processor, GTX 1060 or RX 580 graphics card, and the recommended specification is just a Corei7-8700/Ryzen7 2700X processor, RTX 2070 Super or RX 6700 XT graphics card.

Overall, the requirements for the CPU are not high, and the recommended graphics card is higher, but what attracts attention is the memory, because the minimum requirement is 16GB, and 32GB is recommended.

In the past, the recommended configuration of 3A games was mostly 16GB, and the game “Return” doubled to 32GB, but it is not the first game that requires 32GB of memory. Previously, Marvel’s Spider-Man remake and RTX version of Portal game 32GB memory is also recommended.

However, in these two games, 32GB is either not a requirement under the highest image quality, or it is criticized as too sloppy for optimization. The RTX version of Portal was recently approved because of this, and the RTX 4090 graphics card can drive it.

Although it is still a minority now, from the perspective of game development, 32GB memory will be an important reference for next year and beyond. Although 16GB memory will not be eliminated quickly, it is inevitable that it will not be able to meet the standard. It is time for 32GB memory to meet the standard next year. Considering an upgrade.