Only $30 per month guarantees Internet security and unlocks AI tools ChatGPT, Bard

[APPLEFANS Apple fan report]Now we are in a battle of artificial intelligence technology, whether it is chat robot ChatGPT, Google open test chat robot Bard, or Microsoft Bing Image Creator function, we have become the Internet generation, we will inevitably touch new technology. However, ChatGPT’s personal information leaked a while ago, which caused Italy to take the lead in blocking it. In addition, Google Bard currently only provides early access to users in the United States, so if your area is not yet available. For AI tools, don’t worry ~ you can try to use it across regions through VPN.

Now a well-known foreign VPN service provider: Ivacy has launched a promotional campaign for the cherry blossom season. It only costs 30 yuan a month to enjoy the privacy and security functions of surfing the Internet, as well as the services of cross-border unlocking and cross-region watching streaming videos, and a free Sticky Password password management software, as well as 2TB military encrypted cloud space, really buy it and earn it.

🔹 Ivacy VPN Cherry Blossom Season promotion, only 30 yuan per month!

VPN Practical for Everyday Situations! Contains AI chatbots that can be unlocked ChatGPT, Google Bard

1. Unlock AI chatbots ChatGPT and Google Bard across regions

Since the launch of ChatGPT has caused a global wave of AI, other technology companies including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and other technology companies are also competing to develop and deploy artificial intelligence tools, but after all, they are still in the early experimental stage, so some AI tools have Regional usage restrictions, such as ChatGPT cannot be used in Hong Kong, and Google Bard can only be used in the United States and the United Kingdom, so if you are not in a region where it can be used, an error message like this will appear.

But if you want to experience the AI ​​soul first, if you want to catch up with the trend now, immediately, and immediately, you only need to connect to the United States and the United Kingdom through VPN to unlock Google Bard, and ChatGPT is the same, when the artificial intelligence platform detects It is an allowed IP source, and you can follow everyone to go crazy with AI.

2. Subscribe to YouTube Premium across regions

The benefits of subscribing to YouTube Premium include ad-free, YouTube videos can be downloaded and watched offline, content can be played in the background, and unlimited listening to YouTube Music. It is only the cost of subscribing to YouTube Premium in Taiwan. The personal plan costs NT$179/month. If you cross-region To subscribe to YouTube Premium in Turkey and India, you don’t need NT$ 50 per month. At this time, you must have a VPN service that can unblock Turkey and India, like Ivacy VPN.

Comparison of YouTube Premium subscription plans:

You can feel the benefits of cross-regional as soon as the price comparison is spread out. You can also subscribe to the family plan and add relatives and friends to the family group. Ivacy VPN can give 10 different devices at the same time. At this time, you can let relatives and friends through the VPN together. Join the family group again! If you want to know how to do it, you can refer to our previous teaching content.

Teaching instructions:How to use Ivacy VPN to subscribe to YouTube Premium in Türkiye across regions?

3. Unblock regionally restricted services, including Taiwanese YouTube news

In addition to watching movies from different Netflix databases across the world with VPN service, it is also very useful to unlock some region-restricted movie resources across regions! For example: Japan’s very famous GYAO! Free video website, only available in Japan, you can also connect to VPN to watch video content in Japan, because it is limited by region, so if you are not in Japan, you cannot watch the video. An Error screen will appear when you try to play the video.

After connecting to the Japanese server through Ivacy VPN, the video can be watched normally.

Like I used to use YouTube to watch 24-hour news channel content, but starting from April 1 this year, Dongsen and TVBS will not provide live news content on YouTube in Taiwan, but its content can be provided to overseas audiences. So, at this time, as long as you VPN to overseas, you can see the content of the familiar news station~

Since the VPN provides cross-regional unlocking and watching movies, the Internet connection speed cannot be slowed down. Ivacy has more than 5,700 servers in the world, distributed in more than 100 regions. You can jump wherever you want, and provide super High-speed upload and download speeds, we also directly measured its network speed.

VPN to Japan

The network of the Apple fan studio is using Chunghwa Telecom 300/100, through Ivacy VPN to Japan, the download reaches 134.61Mbps, the upload reaches 46.7Mbps, and the Ping value is not high, about 65ms.

VPN to USA

If you connect to the United States, the download speed is about 131.72Mbps, and the upload speed is 29.34Mbps. The download speed is similar to the connection to Japan, and the upload speed is slightly worse, but it is still sufficient. The Ping value is about 168, and the overall connection speed is no problem.

4. Watch popular YouTube videos across regions

If you feel that Taiwan’s popular YouTube videos look similar, and want to know what the most popular videos are in each country, you can also use a VPN to jump to different countries to watch video content.

continue reading the report

Or maybe your work needs to grasp popular trends. YouTube will tell you the current ranking of hot videos in this area according to your region. Therefore, for friends who like to stick to YouTube and have video panic, you can try VPN to go out differently. In the country, there are many popular movies to watch, and you are not afraid that you will not be able to keep up with the trend of the world~

Actual test of connecting to[Hong Kong]YouTube through Ivacy VPN

5. Online shopping and booking cheap air tickets with VPN

The largest annual discount season in the United States has officially started. Many foreign shopping websites or brand websites will have super discounts, but some foreign brand websites will automatically detect the IP location, and overseas IPs will not be able to see the discount, or directly guide To the region where your IP is located, at this time you can use VPN to conduct cross-border online shopping, and at the same time, it can protect your security when cross-border online shopping.

Actual test using Ivacy VPN to connect to 【USA】Coach

Coach will detect your IP location and guide you to the region you are in. You can also enter the URL to other countries, so you can connect to the United States with a VPN, and you will see a lot of promotions.

After all, Coach is an American brand, and the online product range and quantity are very complete. The same bag is not in stock in Taiwan, but there are more styles to choose from in the VPN to the United States, and the price is much lower than in Taiwan.

After VPN to the United States, seeing the colors and discounts on the official website of Coach in the United States, I will really be insane for no reason. However, the most troublesome thing about a brand’s official website with detection IP is that the mailing address after ordering is only limited to the United States, so it’s best to have a friend who can help you pick it up, or find a way to collect the goods in the United States and send it back. Taiwan.

Ivacy VPN Cherry Blossom Season Promotion Price

These are situations where VPN services are very useful when surfing the Internet. In addition, you can also make Skype international calls through VPN services to save money or download free games for PS4 and PS5 members in other countries, etc.

The Ivacy VPN introduced this time has launched a promotional price for the cherry blossom season. You can enjoy the benefits of the VPN service for only $1 (about 30 Taiwan dollars) per month! At the same time, the Sticky Password password management software is given for free for one year. With the cost of the 1-year subscription version, it will save you NT$ 75 per month, and there is also free 2TB military encrypted cloud space.

🔹 Ivacy VPN Cherry Blossom Season promotion, only 30 yuan per month!

How to exchange money for a useful Ivacy VPN service?

Directly enter from the Ivacy VPN Cherry Blossom Season Promotions page, there will be three subscription plans, one month, one year, five years, the more you buy, the cheaper the price, just like you go to 7- 11 Supermarkets and Costco cost different prices!

The preferential method this time is the five-year plan. After completing the paid subscription, not only the Internet access is guaranteed, but also password management software can be used.

The action of the paid subscription service is very simple, and it also provides online credit card or Paypal payment methods. After completing the paid subscription, you can choose the Ivacy VPN application tool that suits you and enjoy a safe and free Internet browsing experience! What’s even better is that the Ivacy VPN service can be used on 10 devices at the same time, no matter if the sister or sister wants to watch dramas, or the husband and wife want to shop online across the country, all of them can be used together.

And there is also a 30-day unconditional refund guarantee. Within 30 days after payment, if there is any dissatisfaction, you can directly refund the fee, which can be used as a trial period.

in conclusion

We are in the Internet generation, browsing information and placing orders on the Internet every day has become a daily necessity! And the characteristic of the network that leaves traces when you walk through it has also become the main reason for privacy leaks. Therefore, everyone who “surfs the Internet” must have a “VPN” service, which refers to “virtual private network”. “, in the vernacular, it is “over the wall software”, the main function is to ensure the security of the Internet, and also integrates malware protection, which can protect private data at the same time, and avoid infringement by malicious advertisers and malicious software.

Since VPN services are all related to network behaviors, you should never choose to use free VPN tools, lest your bills, credit card information, e-mail account passwords, etc. be stolen and sold by developers. Choose Well-known vendors like Ivacy are more secure, and with Ivacy VPN’s no-browsing log policy, you don’t have to worry about browsing behavior being stored on the VPN server.

Now Ivacy VPN cherry blossom season promotion, only 30 yuan per month can protect your online security, it also provides an unconditional refund within 30 days if you are not satisfied, that is, if you are not satisfied with the speed after the test, you only need to pay within 30 days You can get your money back, no burden at all, and will give you Sticky Password password management software (worth about NT$75) and 2TB military encrypted cloud space for free. Friends who want to try it, please don’t miss it this time It’s active!

🔹 Ivacy VPN Cherry Blossom Season promotion, only 30 yuan per month!

If you want to see more Apple-related information at the first time, please follow the Apple Fan Club to get the latest news, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the first notification of the live broadcast, or join the Apple Fan Club to discuss your experience with everyone~

If you want to chat, you can also join our LINE chat group to find us.

Presumably you are also interested in the article

Professional-level Mac hard drive cleaning tool CleanMyMac X

Is it troublesome to transfer iPhone data to computer?Intuitive and easy to use iPhone file transfer computer software

◤Fruit powder fast grab and kill within a limited time◢

iPhone 14 new color is limited to snap up, and you can get 1000% off SALE when you spend 20,000 codes

Pre-order iphone14 yellow, free premium shell sticker set

Grab a new machine and buy all iPhone 14 peripherals at once

Just love old phones and buy iPhone 13 to save money

AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time