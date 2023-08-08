Only 360 euros and still good: E-Scooter Isinwheel E9 in the test

It’s been a few weeks since we had the E9 Max (test report) from Iscooterglobal in our editorial office. The e-scooter for 460 euros (with code E9Max minus 20 euros) convinces us with its very good price-performance ratio, the high payload and the good brakes. The workmanship, the size of the battery and the equipment are also better than you would expect in view of the low price. We don’t like the weak engine, the honeycomb tires and the too stiff suspension.

Now we are testing the E9 from Isinwheel, which is largely identical in construction, but is even cheaper at 360 euros. Interestingly, Iscooterglobal also has an almost identical E9 in its range for 350 euros. Both call the variant tested here “E9 upgraded”. If you look at Amazon, it becomes clear that the E9 series is a white-label version that a few other retailers sell in an equivalent version. However, hardly any Amazon seller can match the low price of Isinwheel and Iscooterglobal.

Optics & processing



As with most e-scooters, assembly is child’s play. Unpack, insert the handlebars into the handlebars, tighten four screws – done. The whole thing takes less than five minutes. Very nice: Isinwheel includes a bag with the E9 for mounting under the handlebars. The bag contains the power pack and the instructions. We recommend a helmet for the ride. More on this in our guide to turn signals, emergency calls & music: That’s why a smart bike helmet is worth it.

The handlebar wobbles when driving similar to the handlebars of the Iscooterglobal E9 Max (test report). However, the rear fender is more stable because Isinwheel installs two additional braces. However, you should not put your full weight on it.

The handlebars are quite narrow and deep. The E9 might be too small for tall drivers. Our test driver measures 186 centimeters, which is just about okay in terms of e-scooter ergonomics. According to the data sheet, it can take a maximum payload of 107 kilograms and is still pleasantly light with a net weight of just over 13 kilograms.

Isinwheel E9 Pictures

Isinwheel E9

When unfolded, the Isinwheel measures 117 cm × 43 cm × 110 cm (l × w × h). When folded, they are reduced to 117 cm × 43 cm × 50 cm. The simple folding mechanism looks stable and well thought out. The hook on the handlebar snaps onto the rear fender. The e-scooter can be folded up and lifted on the handlebars.

Display



The self-illuminating display with the single button is located in the middle of the narrow handlebars with its comfortable and quite thick grips, although it is difficult to read in direct sunlight. It works reliably, but has a rather spongy pressure point. The driver uses it to switch the E9 on and off, determine the support level and control the headlights.

The front light sits above the safety lever. It is sufficiently bright and variable in its beam angle. The rear light is connected to the circuit of the E9 and shines permanently. It does not light up additionally when braking. The E9 does not have any useful additional functions such as a turn signal. However, this can be retrofitted for a few euros. More on this in our guide Indicators, suspension, GPS & lock: The most important accessories for the e-scooter.

Throttle & Brake



On the right side of the handlebars, next to the hook for the folding mechanism, is the wide and smooth-running thumb grip for accelerating. On the left there is a bell integrated in the brake handle. Isinwheel has also thought of a dedicated thumb grip for the engine brake. The classic brake lever activates the mechanical disc brake and the engine brake at the same time. Overall, the E9 brakes well and sufficiently quickly. The thumb grip allows finely dosed use of the engine brake.

App



First the disillusionment: The Isinwheel app refuses to pair with the E9. However, it works with the MiniRobot app known from the E9 Max. The driver can switch on a zero start and an immobilizer, among other things, without any registration at all. This permanently activates the engine brake. When the wheels are moved, a warning signal also sounds, which is intended to scare off potential thieves. However, this is not an effective protection against theft. After all, you can still simply carry the E9 away.

Isinwheel E9 App Screenshots

Isinwheel E9 App Screenshots

Drive



The solid tires on the E9 are 8.5 inches, smaller than the 10-inch honeycomb tires on the E9 Max. This also affects handling. Despite the decent suspension on the rear wheel, the ride is a bit rougher overall than with the E9 Max. The only real remedy here would be air rubber tires, which are usually found on more expensive e-scooters.

The front motor of the Isinwheel E9 has a rated power of 350 watts. We can’t find any information about the peak performance or the Newton meters in the data sheet. Overall, the engine is comparatively weak. Nevertheless, it accelerates the test driver with a weight of 80 kilograms reasonably quickly to the maximum permitted speed of 20 km/h. Anyone who weighs more could reach the limit of the motor, especially on inclines.

The battery has a capacity of 270 watt hours. According to Isinwheel, that should be enough for 30 kilometers. The actual maximum range, meanwhile, depends on many factors such as the driver’s weight, the surface, the altitude covered, the driving style, the average speed and much more. With a rider weight of 80 kilograms and urban use with a lot of stop-and-go, we expect almost 20 kilometers before the E9 has to be connected to the power supply again. According to Isinwheel, the E9 is full again after 4 to 6 hours on the grid.

Preis



The E9 costs 360 euros at Isinwheel. An almost identical variant costs 350 euros at Iscooterglobal. For 460 euros (with code E9Max minus 20 euros) there is the E9 Max with larger tires and a thicker battery. If you prefer to buy from Amazon, you can find the E9 there from another dealer for 430 euros.

Here in the price comparison we show the cheapest e-scooters on Geizhals.

Conclusion



The Isinwheel E9 is one of the cheapest e-scooters that we have tested so far. Nevertheless, Isinwheel delivers a very useful overall package. Overall, the E9 looks well made, has a decent braking system, a high payload, a bright light, an app and a battery that should be enough for trips of around 20 kilometers. We also appreciate that Isinwheel includes a bag for the handlebars.

Heavier drivers could have problems with the somewhat weak engine. Despite the suspension, the small solid rubber tires also transfer many bumps to the e-scooter and driver. If you can overlook this, you will still get an e-scooter with a very good price-performance ratio with the E9. For an extra charge there is the Iscooterglobal E9 Max (test report), which improves some things in detail.

