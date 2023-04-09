There is a clear trend when it comes to cheap projectors from China: brighter, more high-resolution and more compact at ever lower prices. This is also shown by our top 5 best list: China projectors from 80 to 250 euros. Now the price-resolution ratio of the Beamer S30 has reached a new best value. Because we couldn’t find any other Full HD projector in our research that costs so little. According to the purchase page, it also comes with Android 10 including Play Store and an alleged brightness of 120 ANSI lumens. We wanted to know more about that and bought the S30 on Aliexpress (purchase link) for 86 euros.

Optics & processing



At first glance, we like the S30, which is available in white in addition to the black version that we have. The lens is on the front and the fan behind a perforation, which sucks in the air through slots on the side. The user sets the focus using a rotary wheel on the upper side. That works fine. However, the projector requires a minimum distance of about one meter from the projection surface. The on/off button is located behind the setting wheel. There are no other controls, the remote control has to be used here.

On the back of the speaker there is a small but very loud speaker, the receiver for the signal from the remote control, the input for the round barrel connector of the external 62-watt power supply, a USB-A port for content such as USB sticks, an AUX jack port and an HDMI port. The S30 stands on four rubber feet and can be mounted on a tripod using a thread. Even if it may seem a bit too light, the quality of the workmanship is absolutely fine for the price it is asking for.

The included remote control has significantly more buttons than you know from other cheap projector remotes. It is also easy to hold thanks to its appropriate size. Basically, all options and apps can be operated with it. If an app is not suitable for the remote control, the user can activate a mouse cursor at the push of a button and control it using the direction keys.

Android



The CPU RK3128 is in the S30, supported by 2 GB of RAM. Internally, it has an impressive 16 GB of storage space. The S30 uses 2.4 GHz WiFi. He also understands Bluetooth. According to Aliexpress (purchase link), there is Android 10. In reality, however, it is only Android 7. There is no update option.

Nevertheless, many apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Chrome, Firefox, Apteroid and more are preinstalled. The Google Play Store is also included, from which many apps that you may still be missing can be downloaded. Chromecast for mirroring the Android smartphone is also on board.

Netflix works flawlessly. The remote control also works. With Amazon Prime Video, however, we cannot scroll through the video by pressing a button, but only by using the mouse cursor. ARD works perfectly. However, we have to realize that the CPU is quickly overwhelmed when streaming. Then hook both picture and sound. We recommend using a streaming stick. Find out more in our Top 5 list: The best 4K streaming sticks and boxes from 40 euros.

Bild



As always, when buying a very cheap projector from China, it is important to take a close look at the resolution. With the S30, the manufacturer claims to offer real Full HD. This seems to be confirmed in the eye test in the editorial office. The resolution is high, reading fonts while browsing is no problem. The sharpness distribution is also perfectly fine. A keystone correction can even be made via the app.

We cannot verify whether the alleged brightness of 120 ANSI lumens is correct. Our feeling is that the S30 might not be far off. Because the picture is quite bright. Even dark scenes are still clearly recognizable in films in a slightly lit environment and with a projection diagonal of about one meter. It gets better when the room is completely darkened. If you want to increase the screen diagonal by increasing the distance between the projector and the screen, you should also ensure that the surroundings are as dark as possible.

The S30 gets a big minus point after all: It is much too loud. The manufacturer obviously didn’t attach much importance to installing a quiet fan or paying attention to good thermals. If you sit right next to the projector, there is hardly any joy. Fortunately, the built-in speakers are a bit flat in terms of their frequency range, but they are really loud.

Preis



The S30 currently costs 87 Euro at Aliexpress (buy link). Apart from the Bomaker Cinema 500 Max, we are not aware of any projectors that offer Full HD for this price. Here we show the cheapest full HD projectors from German retailers in a price comparison:

Conclusion

