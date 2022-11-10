Most stars swell into red giants at the end of their lives, shedding their outer layers and leaving a dense core to become a white dwarf. Planets around the star are basically difficult to survive the process, but planetary remnants can be detected falling and “contaminating” the surface of the white dwarf. In a new study, astronomers examined two strange white dwarfs and found that they were stars with planetary systems and were born tens of billions of years ago.

Analyzing data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite (Gaia), the European Southern Observatory’s X-Shooter instrument and more, the researchers are investigating strange white dwarf stars called WDJ2147-4035 and WDJ1922+0233, the former being dimmer and redder than most white dwarfs, The latter is unusually blue.

WDJ2147-4035 is only 90 light-years away from us. Its predecessor was more massive than the sun (but not so large that it exploded into a supernova), was born about 10.7 billion years ago, expanded into a red giant 10.2 billion years ago, and then shed its outer layers to form a white dwarf. , and spectroscopic analysis showed that the planetary debris it accreted is rich in strange mixtures, including sodium, lithium and potassium. It also initially detected carbon accumulation on the star. The surface temperature is only 2,777 ℃, which is the coldest white dwarf ever detected.

WDJ1922+0233 is slightly younger, formed about 9 billion years ago, and the reason for its blue color has nothing to do with its own temperature, but because its atmosphere is mixed with unusual gases, apparently from material similar to Earth’s crust “Pollution”.

The team noted that while they were not the first white dwarfs known to have apparently accreted planetary debris, they were the oldest known white dwarfs in the Milky Way to have ever had planetary systems orbiting around them, when these ancient stars formed around 10 billion years ago. There is not as much metal in the universe yet, and observing these white dwarfs will provide exciting new avenues for understanding planetary formation.

The new paper is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

(Source of the first image: University of Warwick)