[MOBILE]One of the features of folding screen mobile phones of various brands will be released this year, that is, the current outflow of information points to a lighter body design; after the earlier outflow of HUAWEI Mate X3 and vivo X Fold2, the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 has Information such as suspected size and weight was exposed on the Internet.

According to Korean media citing sources, Samsung is expected to release its new folding-screen mobile phone Galaxy Z Fold5 in the second half of this year. It will have a folded thickness of 13.4mm, which is thinner than the current Z Fold4 folded at 14.2mm; The Fold5’s construction machine has also lost weight significantly. Its latest sample weighs 254g. According to reports, after passing the quality test, the finished product is expected to be released with a weight of 250g or less.

It is mentioned in the article that the key part of Samsung’s “weight loss” for the Galaxy Z Fold5 will be to study the existing screen hinge design, and aim to reduce the thickness and weight of the current hinge components, while ensuring the existing performance and durability. further reduce its overall weight. For folding-screen mobile phones, the screen hinge, which is mainly made of metal, is the third-largest element in the total weight of device components, second only to the mobile phone screen panel and battery. Based on the existing information, the Z Fold5 folding screen hinge will adopt the water drop hinge design aimed at reducing the crease of the mainstream screen, and the device will not add the S Pen pen socket like the S23 Ultra. See also Creating bitcoins is now much cheaper

Source: ETNews (South Korea)

