Only today: Tariff hits with Freenet – 15 GB for only 9.99 euros

Your mobile phone tariff should have a decent data volume, but not cost a fortune? Then this tariff from Freenet might hit the mark: There is now 15 gigabytes of data volume for 9.99 euros per month. We check for whom this deal is worthwhile – and whether there is a catch.

Only today with Freenet: 15 gigabyte tariff in the Vodafone network

With 15 gigabytes of data volume, you can use the mobile network extensively on the go: chatting, surfing, social media and even film and series streaming are no problem. You are then not dependent on a WLAN network for these everyday tasks. There is also a flat rate for telephony and EU roaming, so you can make unlimited calls and surf in other EU countries.

These are the conditions of Vodafone Green LTE 15 Gigabyte* at a glance:

15 gigabytes of LTE data volume (with up to 50 megabits per second)

Flat-Telephony und Flat-EU-Roaming

In the Vodafone network

24 months contract term

Connection price: 39.99 euros

9.99 euros per month

Saving tip: Freenet will reimburse you for the connection price of EUR 39.99 if you send an SMS with the text “AP free” (without special characters) to 8362 within 30 days of activating the tariff.

Is the cheap smartphone tariff worth it in the Vodafone network?

The short answer: yes! Frequent surfers can strike a real bargain here. Just under 10.00 euros is a very fair price for 15 gigabytes of data volume and a telephony flat rate. The Vodafone Green LTE 15 Gigabyte tariff normally costs EUR 31.99 per month. So the offer is impressive!

But beware: After the minimum contract period of 24 months, the monthly costs increase. It is advisable to look around for a new offer in good time.

Tariff alternative in the 5G network: Magenta Mobil M 5G

The only catch: With the Vodafone tariff, you only surf the LTE network. If you have a 5G-capable smartphone and want to use the latest mobile communications standard, you are better served with an alternative.

For example with the tariff Magenta Mobil M 5G in the Telekom network:

20 gigabytes of 5G data volume (with up to 300 megabits per second)

Flat-Telephony, Flat-SMS und Flat-EU-Roaming

telecom network

24 months contract term

Connection price: 29.99 euros

39.96 euros per month

At just under 40.00 euros per month, this Freenet tariff is significantly more expensive – but you can surf the fast 5G network at a speed of up to 300 megabits per second. A flat rate for telephone calls, SMS and EU roaming is also included here.

